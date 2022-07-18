'They did not beat me when I was small' - Ladé narrates what inspired 'Adulthood Anthem'

She said, "So my full names are Onyetundun Molade. I am from Kwara State and was born in Lagos. I've been doing music for a while but started officially in 2015. I'm the only child of my parents. My dad is a retired naval officer and my mum is into buying and selling.

"Being the only child I have always been the one getting all the attention. They did not beat me when I was small. I don't think I have any bad experience while I was growing up.

When asked what inspired the song, she stated that it is a reflection of her stage in life as well as the realities of the Nigerian economy.