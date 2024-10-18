Here are the 7 outstanding debut albums in Afrobeats history by female artists

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

In the history of Afrobeats, women have always held their own. They've stunned crowds with exhilarating performances, made fringe narratives conventional and pumped out show-stopping hit records. Their debut albums have gone on to become masterpieces that now have a place in history.

19 & Dangerous is Ayra Starr's debut studio album. [Wikipedia]
Culture observers and music veterans may not agree on whether it is difficult or not to make a debut album. But what everyone agrees on is that it is hard to build a successful career after a weak debut.

For even certified hitmakers who have a clearly traceable track record of mega-hit singles, their debut album can either become what pushes them further to the next elevated status or what eventually throws a spanner in the works.

Notable names and stars like Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Simi, and even male artists like Odumodublvck have all at some point talked about how women in the industry have to work twice as hard as their male counterparts to get the same level of recognition.

When debut albums in history are discussed, the conversation is often about the impact and legacy of the works of hip hop stars, R&B, and Afropop icons who are all, in fact, male. It is why we have decided to celebrate and document debut masterpieces that remain evergreen from Afrobeats female artists.

Criteria: Album quality, impact, legacy and commercial success (added advantage).

Tems' Born in the Wild album was released in 2024. [Spotify]
Year of release: 2024

Tracks/Duration: 18/54:26

Singles: 'Love Me Jeje', 'Me & U' and 'Burning'

Label: RCA Records

Features: Two - J. Cole and Asake

Genre: Afrobeats, R&B

Producers: Tems, GuiltyBeatz, Sarz, P2J, London, Spax, and DameDame

Thoughts: While this album was originally slated for release in 2023, it has gone on to smash records in history by peaking at fifty-six in the US which is the highest peak for an album by a Nigerian female artist.

ALSO READ: Tems' debut album is a toast to growth and self-discovery [Review]

Waje released her debut album, WAJE- Words Aren't Just Enough in 2013.
Year of release: 2013

Tracks/Duration: 14/56:15

Singles: 'Onye', 'Oko Mi', 'I Wish', 'No Be You'

Label: Waje Musik Entertainment

Features: Seven - Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, M.I, Eva, Phyno, Sarkodie, J. Martins

Genre: Afrobeats, Contemporary R&B

Producers: Cobhams Asuquo, Del B, E Kelly, J Martins, M.I Abaga, SizzlePRO & Spellz

Thoughts: This album served as a crescendo of the songbird's romance with stardom. Before jumpstarting her career on a major scale, Waje found herself cuddling fame as her vocals rocked the chorus of 2008 monster hit, 'Do Me' by P-Square. A fanbase was born. And work started proper. The three-octave vocal powerhouse soon found herself rising steadily to own her place in the industry.

It was a no-brainer that she was due for a debut album to reinforce her position by 2013. And it did work. With productions from some of the industry's finest and collaborations with A-listers, W.A.J.E is a resonating album packed with female anthems for days and evergreen love tunes.

Omawumi ''Wonder Woman'' album [iTunes Omawumi]
Year of release: 2009

Tracks/Duration: 16 songs/58:58

Singles: 'In the Music', 'Today Na Today', 'Serious Love Nwantiti'

Label: Oma Records

Features: Six - Eldee, Shank, Dr Frabz, Naeto C, Waje, Kel

Genre: Afrobeats, Contemporary R&B

Thoughts: Promoted by singles like, ‘Today Na Today,’ and ‘In The Music,’ the album excelled on structured songwriting and good storytelling when necessary on songs, and it effortlessly blended genres like R&B, pop, dance, Hip-Hop, disco and afro-fusion.

The album provided Nigeria with an ace female singer for the mainstream during a time Nigeria was short on those. Asa was a niche offering that was not about the dance music and setting dancefloors on fire. In the grand scheme of things, it was a necessary step in Omawumi’s career and it was the right one. I think the entire purpose of the album is gratitude—it was a need at the time and it served its purpose.

- Culled from Pulse Nigeria

Chidinma - Chidinma Album Art
Year of release: 2012

Tracks/Duration: 11 songs/44:50

Singles: 'Jankoliko', 'Carry You Go', 'Kedike', 'Run Dia Mouth'

Label: Ultima Limited

Features: Olamide, Suspect, Sound Sultan

Genre: Afrobeats, Contemporary R&B

Producers: Cobhams Asuquo, Tee-Y Mix, WazBeat and Oscar Heman Ackah

Thoughts: Fresh on the scene on the heels of winning the third edition of Project Fame West Africa, Chidinma's debut studio album was highly-anticipated—it only made sense; the crowning of a new star was televised.

As her first offering, it was important that she did something to quickly remind people why she won. In no time, she scored a mega hit record, 'Kedike' off the album. And the rest, as they say, is history. The success her career would go on to enjoy from 2013 was because of this album.

Yemi Alade King of Queens Album cover [Wikipedia]
Year of release: 2014

Tracks/Duration: 29 songs/60:19

Singles: 'Johnny', 'Tangerine', 'Kissing', 'Taking Over Me', 'Temperature', 'Duro Timi'

Label: Effyzzie Music

Features: R2Bees, Phyno, Chidinma, dil, Selebobo, Diamond Platnumz

Genre: Afrobeats, R&B, Reggae

Producers: Selebobo, Sizzle Pro, Shady Bizniz, and OJB Jezreel

Thoughts: This album was bound to happen at some point. Yemi Alade had beaten Michael Ogah, Yahil, comedian Fine Boy, and dancer Joshua Ekeledo to win the maiden edition of the Peak Talent Hunt Show in 2009. But it was not until 2013 that the terrific run of Mama Africa herself kicked off in full motion.

After 'Johnny', there was no going back. This album houses the continent-wide monster hit and other sleeper hits that helped her break into global and yet-to-be-covered (at the time) African markets.

19 & Dangerous is Ayra Starr's debut studio album. [Wikipedia]
Year of release: 2021

Tracks/Duration: 11 songs/33:14

Lead Single: 'Bloody Samaritan'

Label: Mavin Records

Features: Fousheé, CKay

Genre: Afrobeats, Afropop, Alte

Producers: Louddaaa, London, Don Jazzy, Andre Vibez

Thoughts: Talk about decisive debut albums that shape an artist's career and 19 & Dangerous is on the table. This album is an unforgettable debut in Afrobeats history by a female artist. Beyond the fact that it spawned the cultural hit and anthem, 'Bloody Samaritan', it opened the gates of international superstardom and acclaim for Ayra Starr. Grammy nominations, Spotify streaming numbers, number one singles—all of these are because 19 & Dangerous came, saw, and conquered.

ALSO READ: Ayra Starr’s ‘19 and Dangerous’ is a diary of 'growing' themes [Pulse Album Review]

Once Upon A Time is Tiwa Savage's debut studio album. [Wikipedia]
Year of release: 2013

Tracks/Duration: 21 songs/77:00

Singles: 'Kele Kele Love', 'Love Me (3x)', 'Without My Heart', 'Ife Wa Gbona', 'Folarin', 'Olorun Mi', 'Eminado'

Label: Mavin Records

Features: Don Jazzy, Iceberg Slim, Flavour N'abania, General Pype, Leo Wonder

Genre: Afrobeats, R&B

Producers: Don Jazzy, Spellz, Del B, Warren Oak Felder, Sossick, Harmony Samuels

Thoughts: The legacy of this debut is undisputable. It has seen Tiwa Savage through over a decade and more. With a sultry voice on cleverly-crafted productions, each record on this album is a component of the sheer pizzazz that characterises Tiwa Savage's career and legacy.

