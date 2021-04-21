There's a new throwback trend on TikTok and its the retro Galala
TRENDING!!!
Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles
But Galala seems to have been infused into majority of all the new sets of dance routine.
Check out a few videos from the challenge below.
The conveigner Eltee Skhillz, who just dropped the official video to the single where he first showcased most of the dance steps being used, started the challenge via Instagram, The challenge soon moved and graduated to TikTok where a lot of Nigerians and even foreigners are all partaking in the challenge.
Check out the official video below:
*This is a featured post.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng