TheConnecthead, a marketplace for the entertainment industry launches

#FeatureByTheConnectHead - TheConnectHead, is a digital base platform that connects the entire Nigerian entertainment industry together.

TheConnecthead is a simple marketplace for artists, producers, promoters, video directors and many other music business service providers. Users of the platform can request or provide entertainment-related services via a web platform.

"The average Nigerian artist desperately needs access to many music-related services. With TheConnectHead, these artists can now reach out to and connect with a large pool of professionals in real-time to help actualise their needs', Gilbert 'A-Q' Bani, founder of TheConnectHead, says. "On the other hand, TheConnectHead is the perfect place for music professionals looking to offer their services, be you a producer, promoter or creative designer", he adds.

Users can sign up for free and choose to be buyers (requesting a service) or sellers (service providers). TheConnectHead currently has over 100 users from its Beta launch and is looking to expand to other African countries in the coming months.

For more information about TheConnecthead, please visit https://app.theconnecthead.com/

