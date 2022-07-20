TheConnecthead, a marketplace for the entertainment industry launches

"The average Nigerian artist desperately needs access to many music-related services. With TheConnectHead, these artists can now reach out to and connect with a large pool of professionals in real-time to help actualise their needs', Gilbert 'A-Q' Bani, founder of TheConnectHead, says. "On the other hand, TheConnectHead is the perfect place for music professionals looking to offer their services, be you a producer, promoter or creative designer", he adds.