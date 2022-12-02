Details: The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' was released on November 29th, 2019 as the lead single for his 2020 album 'After Hours'.
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' is the highest grossing song on Spotify in 2022 [See Full List]
Spotify has released its highly anticipated wrap for 2022 and in the report, The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' is the highest grossing song of the year.
Recommended articles
Three years after its release, the single is still enjoying massive stream on Spotify so much that it's the highest grossing song in 2022.
'Blinding Light' leads a top ten made of some of the biggest songs of 2022 including Kid Laroi's 'Stay', Glass Animals 'Heat Waves', and Harry Styles' 'As We Were'.
You can see the top 50 highest grossing songs of 2022 on Spotify below.
|Rank
|Track
|Artist
|Total number of plays
|Approximate time spent listening (year)
|Total Estimated Royalty Earnings (£)
|Total Estimated Royalty Earnings ($)
|Total Estimated Royalty Earnings (€)
|1
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|3,276,095,650
|20,741
|£11,269,769.04
|$13,580,171.99
|€13,050,652.88
|2
|Stay (with Justin Bieber)
|The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
|2,243,561,004
|10,066
|£7,717,849.85
|$9,300,077.76
|€8,937,448.41
|3
|Heat Waves
|Glass Animals
|2,136,660,694
|16,168
|£7,350,112.79
|$8,856,951.33
|€8,511,600.40
|4
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|2,020,898,252
|11,142
|£6,951,889.99
|$8,377,089.31
|€8,050,449.20
|5
|Sweater Weather
|The Neighbourhood
|1,840,275,005
|13,995
|£6,330,546.02
|$7,628,364.30
|€7,330,918.53
|6
|good 4 u
|Olivia Rodrigo
|1,675,419,357
|9,460
|£5,763,442.59
|$6,944,999.62
|€6,674,199.65
|7
|As It Was
|Harry Styles
|1,603,198,750
|8,473
|£5,515,003.70
|$6,645,628.54
|€6,386,501.68
|8
|INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow)
|Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
|1,587,895,264
|10,657
|£5,462,359.71
|$6,582,192.07
|€6,325,538.72
|9
|Bad Habits
|Ed Sheeran
|1,338,222,969
|9,795
|£4,603,487.01
|$5,547,242.82
|€5,330,944.30
|10
|Cold Heart - PNAU Remix
|Elton John, Dua Lipa, Pnau
|1,257,611,378
|8,081
|£4,326,183.14
|$5,213,089.19
|€5,009,820.01
|11
|Another Love
|Tom Odell
|1,247,027,167
|9,626
|£4,289,773.45
|$5,169,215.19
|€4,967,656.75
|12
|Easy on Me
|Adele
|1,122,591,834
|8,003
|£3,861,715.91
|$4,653,402.04
|€4,471,956.23
|13
|Pepas
|Farruko
|1,117,407,512
|10,155
|£3,843,881.84
|$4,631,911.83
|€4,451,303.96
|14
|Woman
|Doja Cat
|1,100,650,852
|6,026
|£3,786,238.93
|$4,562,451.61
|€4,384,552.14
|15
|Yonaguni
|Bad Bunny
|1,067,344,419
|7,001
|£3,671,664.80
|$4,424,388.76
|€4,251,872.65
|16
|Shivers
|Ed Sheeran
|1,032,598,732
|6,792
|£3,552,139.64
|$4,280,359.88
|€4,113,459.76
|17
|traitor
|Olivia Rodrigo
|1,013,272,848
|7,359
|£3,485,658.60
|$4,200,249.64
|€4,036,473.18
|18
|Enemy (with JID)
|Imagine Dragons, JID, Arcane, League of Legends
|965,704,618
|5,287
|£3,322,023.89
|$4,003,068.35
|€3,846,980.40
|19
|Me Porto Bonito
|Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
|953,027,723
|5,399
|£3,278,415.37
|$3,950,519.70
|€3,796,480.73
|20
|Ghost
|Justin Bieber
|866,510,577
|4,201
|£2,980,796.38
|$3,591,886.17
|€3,451,831.06
|21
|Tití Me Preguntó
|Bad Bunny
|854,197,410
|6,593
|£2,938,439.09
|$3,540,845.26
|€3,402,780.34
|22
|abcdefu
|GAYLE
|854,140,991
|4,563
|£2,938,245.01
|$3,540,611.39
|€3,402,555.60
|23
|My Universe
|Coldplay, BTS
|824,215,257
|5,907
|£2,835,300.48
|$3,416,562.31
|€3,283,343.45
|24
|Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)
|Kate Bush
|809,473,282
|7,725
|£2,784,588.09
|$3,355,453.43
|€3,224,617.33
|25
|Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52
|Bizarrap, Quevedo
|778,715,329
|4,900
|£2,678,780.73
|$3,227,954.62
|€3,102,089.97
|26
|THATS WHAT I WANT
|Lil Nas X
|771,134,053
|3,518
|£2,652,701.14
|$3,196,528.48
|€3,071,889.20
|27
|Dandelions
|Ruth B.
|763,773,103
|5,663
|£2,627,379.47
|$3,166,015.65
|€3,042,566.12
|28
|Where Are You Now
|Lost Frequencies, Calum Scott
|753,043,628
|3,536
|£2,590,470.08
|$3,121,539.50
|€2,999,824.19
|29
|Ojitos Lindos
|Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo
|739,873,663
|6,048
|£2,545,165.40
|$3,066,946.96
|€2,947,360.33
|30
|Infinity
|Jaymes Young
|738,990,336
|5,577
|£2,542,126.76
|$3,063,285.37
|€2,943,841.51
|31
|I Love You So
|The Walters
|713,859,599
|3,623
|£2,455,677.02
|$2,959,112.66
|€2,843,730.72
|32
|Efecto
|Bad Bunny
|675,717,333
|4,560
|£2,324,467.63
|$2,801,004.18
|€2,691,787.21
|33
|Glimpse of Us
|Joji
|654,093,089
|4,825
|£2,250,080.23
|$2,711,366.70
|€2,605,644.88
|34
|Middle of the Night
|Elley Duhé
|641,452,533
|3,731
|£2,206,596.71
|$2,658,968.67
|€2,555,289.96
|35
|Moscow Mule
|Bad Bunny
|637,598,502
|4,970
|£2,193,338.85
|$2,642,992.83
|€2,539,937.05
|36
|Lo Siento BB:/ (with Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas)
|Tainy, Bad Bunny, Julieta Venegas
|632,405,220
|4,148
|£2,175,473.96
|$2,621,465.48
|€2,519,249.10
|37
|Desesperados
|Rauw Alejandro, Chencho Corleone
|602,892,792
|4,298
|£2,073,951.20
|$2,499,129.65
|€2,401,683.40
|38
|PROVENZA
|KAROL G
|576,691,902
|3,837
|£1,983,820.14
|$2,390,520.92
|€2,297,309.55
|39
|Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)
|Camilla Cabello, Ed Sheeran
|558,693,340
|3,643
|£1,921,905.09
|$2,315,912.74
|€2,225,610.49
|40
|First Class
|Jack Harlow
|551,664,381
|3,041
|£1,897,725.47
|$2,286,776.08
|€2,197,609.93
|41
|La Bachata
|Manuel Turizo
|546,972,775
|2,828
|£1,881,586.35
|$2,267,328.30
|€2,178,920.46
|42
|MAMIII
|Becky G, KAROL G
|532,816,457
|3,809
|£1,832,888.61
|$2,208,647.09
|€2,122,527.35
|43
|I Ain't Worried
|OneRepublic
|531,872,782
|2,497
|£1,829,642.37
|$2,204,735.34
|€2,118,768.13
|44
|The Motto
|Tiësto, Ava Max
|503,312,473
|2,631
|£1,731,394.91
|$2,086,346.28
|€2,004,995.30
|45
|About Damn Time
|Lizzo
|499,658,341
|3,039
|£1,718,824.69
|$2,071,199.05
|€1,990,438.70
|46
|Una Noche en Medellin
|Cris Mj
|479,244,195
|2,341
|£1,648,600.03
|$1,986,577.71
|€1,909,116.92
|47
|Until I Found You
|Stephen Sanchez
|473,989,352
|2,676
|£1,630,523.37
|$1,964,795.17
|€1,888,183.73
|48
|Late Night Talking
|Harry Styles
|455,687,101
|2,573
|£1,567,563.63
|$1,888,928.13
|€1,815,274.89
|49
|Party
|Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro
|455,373,429
|3,290
|£1,566,484.60
|$1,887,627.88
|€1,814,025.35
|50
|Tarot
|Bad Bunny, Jhayco
|436,907,517
|3,297
|£1,502,961.86
|$1,811,082.42
|€1,740,464.55
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng