The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' is the highest grossing song on Spotify in 2022 [See Full List]

Spotify has released its highly anticipated wrap for 2022 and in the report, The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' is the highest grossing song of the year.

Details: The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' was released on November 29th, 2019 as the lead single for his 2020 album 'After Hours'.

Three years after its release, the single is still enjoying massive stream on Spotify so much that it's the highest grossing song in 2022.

'Blinding Light' leads a top ten made of some of the biggest songs of 2022 including Kid Laroi's 'Stay', Glass Animals 'Heat Waves', and Harry Styles' 'As We Were'.

You can see the top 50 highest grossing songs of 2022 on Spotify below.

Rank Track Artist Total number of plays Approximate time spent listening (year) Total Estimated Royalty Earnings (£) Total Estimated Royalty Earnings ($) Total Estimated Royalty Earnings (€)
1 Blinding Lights The Weeknd 3,276,095,650 20,741 £11,269,769.04 $13,580,171.99 €13,050,652.88
2 Stay (with Justin Bieber) The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber 2,243,561,004 10,066 £7,717,849.85 $9,300,077.76 €8,937,448.41
3 Heat Waves Glass Animals 2,136,660,694 16,168 £7,350,112.79 $8,856,951.33 €8,511,600.40
4 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles 2,020,898,252 11,142 £6,951,889.99 $8,377,089.31 €8,050,449.20
5 Sweater Weather The Neighbourhood 1,840,275,005 13,995 £6,330,546.02 $7,628,364.30 €7,330,918.53
6 good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo 1,675,419,357 9,460 £5,763,442.59 $6,944,999.62 €6,674,199.65
7 As It Was Harry Styles 1,603,198,750 8,473 £5,515,003.70 $6,645,628.54 €6,386,501.68
8 INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow) Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow 1,587,895,264 10,657 £5,462,359.71 $6,582,192.07 €6,325,538.72
9 Bad Habits Ed Sheeran 1,338,222,969 9,795 £4,603,487.01 $5,547,242.82 €5,330,944.30
10 Cold Heart - PNAU Remix Elton John, Dua Lipa, Pnau 1,257,611,378 8,081 £4,326,183.14 $5,213,089.19 €5,009,820.01
11 Another Love Tom Odell 1,247,027,167 9,626 £4,289,773.45 $5,169,215.19 €4,967,656.75
12 Easy on Me Adele 1,122,591,834 8,003 £3,861,715.91 $4,653,402.04 €4,471,956.23
13 Pepas Farruko 1,117,407,512 10,155 £3,843,881.84 $4,631,911.83 €4,451,303.96
14 Woman Doja Cat 1,100,650,852 6,026 £3,786,238.93 $4,562,451.61 €4,384,552.14
15 Yonaguni Bad Bunny 1,067,344,419 7,001 £3,671,664.80 $4,424,388.76 €4,251,872.65
16 Shivers Ed Sheeran 1,032,598,732 6,792 £3,552,139.64 $4,280,359.88 €4,113,459.76
17 traitor Olivia Rodrigo 1,013,272,848 7,359 £3,485,658.60 $4,200,249.64 €4,036,473.18
18 Enemy (with JID) Imagine Dragons, JID, Arcane, League of Legends 965,704,618 5,287 £3,322,023.89 $4,003,068.35 €3,846,980.40
19 Me Porto Bonito Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone 953,027,723 5,399 £3,278,415.37 $3,950,519.70 €3,796,480.73
20 Ghost Justin Bieber 866,510,577 4,201 £2,980,796.38 $3,591,886.17 €3,451,831.06
21 Tití Me Preguntó Bad Bunny 854,197,410 6,593 £2,938,439.09 $3,540,845.26 €3,402,780.34
22 abcdefu GAYLE 854,140,991 4,563 £2,938,245.01 $3,540,611.39 €3,402,555.60
23 My Universe Coldplay, BTS 824,215,257 5,907 £2,835,300.48 $3,416,562.31 €3,283,343.45
24 Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) Kate Bush 809,473,282 7,725 £2,784,588.09 $3,355,453.43 €3,224,617.33
25 Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52 Bizarrap, Quevedo 778,715,329 4,900 £2,678,780.73 $3,227,954.62 €3,102,089.97
26 THATS WHAT I WANT Lil Nas X 771,134,053 3,518 £2,652,701.14 $3,196,528.48 €3,071,889.20
27 Dandelions Ruth B. 763,773,103 5,663 £2,627,379.47 $3,166,015.65 €3,042,566.12
28 Where Are You Now Lost Frequencies, Calum Scott 753,043,628 3,536 £2,590,470.08 $3,121,539.50 €2,999,824.19
29 Ojitos Lindos Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo 739,873,663 6,048 £2,545,165.40 $3,066,946.96 €2,947,360.33
30 Infinity Jaymes Young 738,990,336 5,577 £2,542,126.76 $3,063,285.37 €2,943,841.51
31 I Love You So The Walters 713,859,599 3,623 £2,455,677.02 $2,959,112.66 €2,843,730.72
32 Efecto Bad Bunny 675,717,333 4,560 £2,324,467.63 $2,801,004.18 €2,691,787.21
33 Glimpse of Us Joji 654,093,089 4,825 £2,250,080.23 $2,711,366.70 €2,605,644.88
34 Middle of the Night Elley Duhé 641,452,533 3,731 £2,206,596.71 $2,658,968.67 €2,555,289.96
35 Moscow Mule Bad Bunny 637,598,502 4,970 £2,193,338.85 $2,642,992.83 €2,539,937.05
36 Lo Siento BB:/ (with Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas) Tainy, Bad Bunny, Julieta Venegas 632,405,220 4,148 £2,175,473.96 $2,621,465.48 €2,519,249.10
37 Desesperados Rauw Alejandro, Chencho Corleone 602,892,792 4,298 £2,073,951.20 $2,499,129.65 €2,401,683.40
38 PROVENZA KAROL G 576,691,902 3,837 £1,983,820.14 $2,390,520.92 €2,297,309.55
39 Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran) Camilla Cabello, Ed Sheeran 558,693,340 3,643 £1,921,905.09 $2,315,912.74 €2,225,610.49
40 First Class Jack Harlow 551,664,381 3,041 £1,897,725.47 $2,286,776.08 €2,197,609.93
41 La Bachata Manuel Turizo 546,972,775 2,828 £1,881,586.35 $2,267,328.30 €2,178,920.46
42 MAMIII Becky G, KAROL G 532,816,457 3,809 £1,832,888.61 $2,208,647.09 €2,122,527.35
43 I Ain't Worried OneRepublic 531,872,782 2,497 £1,829,642.37 $2,204,735.34 €2,118,768.13
44 The Motto Tiësto, Ava Max 503,312,473 2,631 £1,731,394.91 $2,086,346.28 €2,004,995.30
45 About Damn Time Lizzo 499,658,341 3,039 £1,718,824.69 $2,071,199.05 €1,990,438.70
46 Una Noche en Medellin Cris Mj 479,244,195 2,341 £1,648,600.03 $1,986,577.71 €1,909,116.92
47 Until I Found You Stephen Sanchez 473,989,352 2,676 £1,630,523.37 $1,964,795.17 €1,888,183.73
48 Late Night Talking Harry Styles 455,687,101 2,573 £1,567,563.63 $1,888,928.13 €1,815,274.89
49 Party Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro 455,373,429 3,290 £1,566,484.60 $1,887,627.88 €1,814,025.35
50 Tarot Bad Bunny, Jhayco 436,907,517 3,297 £1,502,961.86 $1,811,082.42 €1,740,464.55
