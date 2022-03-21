RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The Voice Nigeria season 4 is set to kick off with a live audition with the voice train

World’s No.1 International talent show, The Voice Nigeria has again added a new twist to the show this season.

In the surprise twist, producers of the talent show, just days after closing online registrations, have announced The Voice Train - a physical activation that comprises live auditions of shortlisted talents and funfair activities for their friends, family and fans. The Voice Train is set to hit 3 cities across Nigeria starting from the 22nd of March, 2022.

The newly added direction of events on the show is the first of its kind in the show’s history and would run across 3 cities (Abuja, Port Harcourt & Lagos) with its first initial stop at Abuja.

The physical audition is an opportunity to meet the talents and shortlist them for the signature blind audition.

Without a doubt, the new turn of events on the show can be said to be one out of many ways by which the international talent show would be delivering its promise on quality and better entertainment this season, as The Voice Train is focused on increasing excitement and driving interactions with their audience and fans, physically and offline.

The Voice Nigeria season 4 continues to exceed previous seasons with the additional and exciting activities introduced to the show. There is definitely a lot to look forward to this season as promised by the organizers and producers of the show as there is still much exciting and thrilling news to be shared.

