Check out the top new songs you need on your playlist this week

It's a brand new week and we curated top new songs you need on your playlist.

New Music Friday : Official Playlist (Cover: Wurld)
The new playlist features songs from Wurld, Rema, Iyanya, Victony, Diamond Platnumz and a host of other talented artists.

Pulse Nigeria attempts to capture the best new songs released every week on her official New Music Friday playlist.

Wurld covers this week's playlist following the release of his new 'My WorlD With U' album. He teamed up with legendary music producer, Sarz for 'PRESS'. The new record featured on the playlist is a mid-tempo feel-good tune. It starts off the playlist on a cool note, thanks to the deep bass-guitar tunes on the instrumental.

Made Men Music singer, Iyanya makes an impactful return with a new collaboration with Ayra Starr. The groovy tune 'Call' shows the beauty in merging two artists from different generations.

After dominating the last quarter of 2021 with Mayorkun's 'Holy Father', Victony returns with 'Apollo'. The new record samples the instrumentals of 'Remember You by DJ Clock, and shares percussive similarities with 'Southy Love,' a Peruzzi record, featuring Fireboy DML.

All the way from Tanzania, we have 'Melody' by Diamond Platnumz off his new 'First of All' 10-track album. 'Melody' features Nigerian youngster, Jaywillz.

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores below:

