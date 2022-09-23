Artist: The Therapist
Rising Afrobeats sensation The Therapist recruits Mayorkun for 'Nack' remix
The Therapist has recruited Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Mayorkun for the remix of his single 'Nack'.
Song Title: Nack Remix
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022
Producer: Masterkraft
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 58 seconds
Features: 1 - Mayorkun
Label: The Plug Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: The Therapist is the new kid on the block who has showcased his talent on his catchy Amapiano hit 'Nack'. In consolidating on his recent success, the rising sensation recruits Afrobeats maestro Mayorkun for the remix which he hopes will take his music to a larger audience.
