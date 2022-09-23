RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rising Afrobeats sensation The Therapist recruits Mayorkun for 'Nack' remix

The Therapist has recruited Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Mayorkun for the remix of his single 'Nack'.

Artist: The Therapist

Song Title: Nack Remix

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022

Producer: Masterkraft

Length: 2 minutes 58 seconds

Features: 1 - Mayorkun

Label: The Plug Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: The Therapist is the new kid on the block who has showcased his talent on his catchy Amapiano hit 'Nack'. In consolidating on his recent success, the rising sensation recruits Afrobeats maestro Mayorkun for the remix which he hopes will take his music to a larger audience.

