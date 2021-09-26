RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The Temple Company and Youtube Music partner to launch 'Future Insiders' to Sub-Saharan Africa

Authors:

Steve Dede

The Temple Company and YouTube Music have partnered to bring ‘Future Insiders’ to Sub-Saharan Africa.

Rapper Zlatan Ibile will be one of the panelist on the program

Initially launched in the US, this immersive four-day virtual course will provide an outlet for young adults to learn first-hand skills from successful music artists, industry experts and the YouTube Music team, who will also provide resources to help participants build a career in music and tech.

The main objective of this program is to provide a platform to develop the youth by giving them assistance and access to professionals to help guide in their respective journeys.

"We are delighted to embark on this project with YouTube as we believe that Music, Tech and the Youth are key catalysts to a progressive future.” The Temple Company’s Founder/CEO, Idris Olorunnimbe stated.

We are very excited to bring together the meaningful work of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund with The Temple Company’s long standing efforts to empower and promote the artistic aspirations of African creatives.

"The Temple Company has long been a fixture of the African entertainment industry and we are honored to partner with them on this important work,” Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, YouTube said.

The speakers and panelists for this unprecedented program will cut across various sectors pertaining to the Music and Tech industries.

It will offer the audience valuable insight, and the chance to learn and engage on various topics ranging from creating an identity in music to the business of rhythm to visual direction.

Multi-talented host, actor and musician, Bisola Aiyeola will be hosting the event.

Amongst the panelists for this unprecedented program is popular Nigerian musician, Zlatan Ibile and prolific music producer, P.Priime.

Furthermore, world renowned musician Barry Van Zyl will be one of the experts speaking over the course of the 4-day event.

This program is offered to 18-25 year-old applicants with interest in Music x Tech careers. The program will be held between Monday, September 27 Thursday, 30, 2021 to both virtually and live from Ogidi Studios. There are no costs for registration.

