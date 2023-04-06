The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

A list of trending gospel songs for Easter celebration

Adeayo Adebiyi

For Christians around the world, the 7th of April kicks off the celebration of Easter, the annual Christian celebration of the Resurrection.

Easter
Easter

Recommended articles

Spotify has created an Easter Playlist featuring some of the most definitive gospel tracks to lift spirits and help listeners channel their belief and inspire their faith during one of Christianity’s most venerated holidays.

According to data from Spotify, listenership trends around gospel music from Nigeria during Easter paint an interesting picture. Even more so, the music of Nigerian artists has traveled far and wide and as Easter comes nearer, becomes a source of upliftment to fans in multiple territories globally.

For Nigerian listeners, there’s no shortage of Gospel classics to soundtrack the Easter season. However, data from Spotify suggests that certain songs strike a chord among listeners uniquely during the Easter period, leading to massive spikes in listenership during the holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the Easter favorites among Nigerians, Chandler Moore’s 'Worthy of My Song (Worthy of It All)' saw a 43% increase in streams during the Easter season in past years. It’s followed by Diana Hamilton’s 'Adom Grace' which inspired a 30% spike during Easter.

Local gospel is represented by 'Onaga', the collaboration between Tim Godfrey, Youthful Praise and JJ Hairsto, which has seen a spike of 24% during the season. Further down the line are Travis Greene’s 'You Waited' and Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s 'For Your Glory - Live', both of which have seen spikes of 23% during the Easter season.

See the full lists of Nigeria’s top gospel exports and Easter favorites below:

TOP NIGERIAN GOSPEL EXPORTS

  • Kumama Papa - Grace Lokwa, Moses Bliss, Prinx Emmanuel
  • Nara - Tim Godfrey, Travis Greene
  • God Turned It Around - Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Bowman Jr, Tim Godfrey
  • His Words - Grace Tena
  • Mighty God (Remix) - Joe Praize, Soweto Gospel Choir
  • Dansaki - Lara George
  • I’m Good - Sal Ly
  • Most Beautiful - Grace Tena
  • My God - Grace Lokwa, Moses Bliss
  • Evidence - Tim Godfrey
ADVERTISEMENT

NIGERIA’S EASTER FAVOURITES

  • Worthy of My Soul (Worthy of It All) - Chandler Moore, Maverick City Gospel Choir, Maverick City Music, Phil Wickman
  • Adom Grace - Diana Hamilton
  • Onaga (It’s Working) - JJ Hairston, Tim Godfrey, Youthful Praise
  • You Waited - Travis Greene
  • For Your Glory (Live) - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • King of Kings - Chandler Moore
  • Be Lifted (Live) - MOGMusic
  • You Know My Name - Jimi Cravity, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • Your Spirit - Kierra Sheard, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • Won’t Let Go - Travis Green
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A list of trending gospel songs for Easter celebration

A list of trending gospel songs for Easter celebration

DJ Cuppy admits life feels like a constant vacation since turning 30

DJ Cuppy admits life feels like a constant vacation since turning 30

Video of Davido’s sister praying for him before UK show leaves fans emotional

Video of Davido’s sister praying for him before UK show leaves fans emotional

Rema performs 'Holiday' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Rema performs 'Holiday' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

'BBTitans' Khosi is scared of coming to Nigeria

'BBTitans' Khosi is scared of coming to Nigeria

Rema extends African record on Billboard Hot 100

Rema extends African record on Billboard Hot 100

Tems, Ayra Starr, Koko by Khloe, 4 others make Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list

Tems, Ayra Starr, Koko by Khloe, 4 others make Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list

Everything we know about Nigerian cannibal Clifford Orji-inspired series

Everything we know about Nigerian cannibal Clifford Orji-inspired series

SLKomedy to debut comedy special 'Teetotaler' on Netflix

SLKomedy to debut comedy special 'Teetotaler' on Netflix

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy Chinwo

Mercy Chinwo threatens Obidiz with ₦2 billion lawsuit for using her name in a song

Harold-Amenyah

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah ties the knot

Davido

Davido delivers his most musically accomplished album yet with ‘Timeless’ [Pulse Album Review]

Wizkid and Davido 30 billion concert

Wizkid instructs his fans to stream Davido's album 'Timeless'