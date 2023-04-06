A list of trending gospel songs for Easter celebration

Spotify has created an Easter Playlist featuring some of the most definitive gospel tracks to lift spirits and help listeners channel their belief and inspire their faith during one of Christianity’s most venerated holidays.

According to data from Spotify, listenership trends around gospel music from Nigeria during Easter paint an interesting picture. Even more so, the music of Nigerian artists has traveled far and wide and as Easter comes nearer, becomes a source of upliftment to fans in multiple territories globally.

For Nigerian listeners, there’s no shortage of Gospel classics to soundtrack the Easter season. However, data from Spotify suggests that certain songs strike a chord among listeners uniquely during the Easter period, leading to massive spikes in listenership during the holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the Easter favorites among Nigerians, Chandler Moore’s 'Worthy of My Song (Worthy of It All)' saw a 43% increase in streams during the Easter season in past years. It’s followed by Diana Hamilton’s 'Adom Grace' which inspired a 30% spike during Easter.

Local gospel is represented by 'Onaga', the collaboration between Tim Godfrey, Youthful Praise and JJ Hairsto, which has seen a spike of 24% during the season. Further down the line are Travis Greene’s 'You Waited' and Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s 'For Your Glory - Live', both of which have seen spikes of 23% during the Easter season.

See the full lists of Nigeria’s top gospel exports and Easter favorites below:

TOP NIGERIAN GOSPEL EXPORTS

Kumama Papa - Grace Lokwa, Moses Bliss, Prinx Emmanuel

Nara - Tim Godfrey, Travis Greene

God Turned It Around - Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Bowman Jr, Tim Godfrey

His Words - Grace Tena

Mighty God (Remix) - Joe Praize, Soweto Gospel Choir

Dansaki - Lara George

I’m Good - Sal Ly

Most Beautiful - Grace Tena

My God - Grace Lokwa, Moses Bliss

Evidence - Tim Godfrey

ADVERTISEMENT

NIGERIA’S EASTER FAVOURITES