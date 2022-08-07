For over a decade, Nwamaka Sam- Ejehu popularly known as Maka, has captivated audiences across the world with her unique blend of genres rooted in quality musicianship and understanding of what truly moves the soul. It’s no surprise she’s been nicknamed the Queen Of The Stage.
The Queen of The Stage set to thrill at Afro Revived & Alliance France Concert
#FeatureByMaka: Maka, Nigerian soul singer, composer, and songwriter is set to thrill her fans and lovers of good music at the coming edition of Afro Revived Concert scheduled to hold at Alliance Franchise, Lagos on the 13th of August 2022.
Recommended articles
Come August 13th, 2022, Maka will be bringing her fiery showmanship to Alliance Francaise, performing with her longtime band, One Band Like That – for an evening of beautiful sounds and beautiful people.
The event, which will kick off by 6 pm, promises to be an evening of electrifying Afrocentric soul art as the Queen of the stage takes to her throne in all her elements.
This event is the second of the Afro Revived Concert series, Afro-Revived is a sister company of Cytech World, one of the leading event production outfits in Africa, and Proudly Supported by Vuga Music inc, a music publishing, and distribution company with headquarters in America.
Click on the link below to get your tickets for the event
_---_
#FeatureByMaka
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng