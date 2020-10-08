His grandmother was the lead dancer in a dance group before the civil war broke out in the ‘60s in a newly independent Nigeria. His cousin Rex Papi, is also an artiste.

Therefore, a foray into making music that you can tell your grandchildren about came naturally, says the newcomer who used to download polyrhythmic

ringtones as a teenager and mess around, recording randomly with his friends. And that inspired step has come to make all the difference for the 25-year old for whom music is now embedded in his personality. “It's also very spiritual [for me]”, he adds.

That new personality has come with a new stage moniker TerryTheVoice, a name that has stuck from his voiceover days. Some of his work has been used in movies and TV shows, including most recently Big Brother Naija, the extremely popular show in his home country and in South Africa where he spends most of his time now. His manager, Onyeka Nwelue of La Cave Musik, whose bestselling book, Hip-Hop is Only for Children, stirred controversy, describes TerryTheVoice this way: “He is an incredibly talented artiste, who is committed and passionate about what he wants. When he says he wants something, he will go out and get it.”

The new voice that we call 'Mr International'

TerryTheVoice describes his music as "Amazin Music", a combination of “all types of sweet melodies or tunes”, refusing to box himself. These tunes come in pidgin and English, two of Nigeria’s most popular languages, depending on what the beat sounds like as “the beat progression and sound can basically influence my mood.”

On his records, he waxes spiritual and sentimental intermittently, combining the aplomb of an assured performer with the emotional rawness of a passionate one. Recurring themes in his music include love and vulnerability, pride in being African and contemporary commentary on all things soulful. That sound is crafted by a team of young producers including Rex, with whom he has a song anchored on a true story about life and the art of carpe diem, taking chances when they come.

His new single, the smooth but gritty International amassed over 25,000 views in less than two weeks of release and was performed in the Big Brother House this summer, as over 50 million Africans watched from their homes during the pandemic lockdown. A remix with his superstar countryman Runtown, is in the works. Before that was the more upbeat Foreign, features Jamaican artiste Iyah Gift; both single and video were recorded and shot in the capital Kingston, regarded as a spiritual centre for many black musicians in Africa and in the Diaspora. He spent time in Kingston with Usain Bolt, while recording a collaboration with the legendary act, Sizzla.

For Odenigbo who has a dream list of collaborations from Future to 21 Savage, Popcaan and Quavo and has been working with other fellow black performers

in Cuba and South Africa, this was a necessary collision of both worlds. “The people, environment and energy in Jamaica made me feel elated”, he reminisces. “I used all the resources and experience around me and curled it into my new music.”

That new music has been cooking under the relaxed nature of the global shutdown due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has hampered some of his plans but also given him time to craft new ones. “Making music during the pandemic feels a little different but nothing out of the ordinary, as far as you got the right equipment and people around you”, he confesses. “Of course a lot of people had to learn doing things differently. I didn't have much of a problem staying in doors. I believe it's a mindset. You can achieve whatever you put your mind to. I put my mind on making advancements during the COVID lockdown and I believe this is what happened.”

Over the last half a dozen years, Nigerian music has exploded on the international scene, especially in the UK & the US. Heavyweights like Davido,

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Mr. Eazi have and continue to wow the world with their refreshing rhythms loosely grouped under the Afrobeats genre, standing on the shoulders of pioneers like multiple Grammy nominee King Sunny Ade and Fela Anikulakpo-Kuti, the radical polemic whose jazzy Afrobeat music inspired Afrobeats.

Newcomer Odenigbo sees this as a tradition to continue and believes he is one of the new school performers that could even do more. “Nigerian music is the new cool. I've been far and wide and I've realized Nigeria music always stands out. I think it's something to do with the beat progression. Whatever it is, Nigerian music is here to stay and is felt everywhere.”

Twitter: @terrythevoice

Instagram: @terrythevoice