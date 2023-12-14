ADVERTISEMENT
Davido, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Asake, Rema nominated for 2024 MOBO awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstars dominate the Best African category for the 2024 MOBO awards.

The full nominations list for the 2024 MOBO awards
The full nominations list for the 2024 MOBO awards

In the 2024 MOBO awards nominations list, Nigerian superstars dominated the Best African category as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema, Asake, Adekunle Gold, and Ayra Starr all earned nominations. Joining the Nigerian contingent are South African star Tyla, Swaziland hitmaker Uncle Waffles, and Cameroonian-American sensation Libianca.

Other Nigerians nominated include gospel star Limoblaze and hitmaking producer P2J.

See full nominations list below.

  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • D-Block Europe
  • J Hus
  • Nines
  • Stormzy
  • Flo
  • Jorja Smith
  • Little Simz
  • Mahalia
  • PinkPantheress
  • Raye
Ezra Collective Where I’m Meant To Be

J HusBeautiful and Brutal Yard

Little SimzNo Thank You

Potter PayperReal Back in Style

RayeMy 21st Century Blues

StormzyThis Is What We Mean

  • Central Cee & DaveSprinter
  • J HusWho Told You (ft Drake)
  • Jorja SmithLittle Things
  • PinkPantheress & Ice SpiceBoy’s a Liar Pt 2
  • Raye & 070 ShakeEscapism
  • StormzyHide & Seek
  • Ama Lou
  • AntsLive
  • Debbie
  • Jayo
  • Nippa
  • No Guidnce
  • Rimzee
  • Strandz
  • Tamera
  • Tunde
  • AntsLiveNumber One Candidate (dir Tom Emmerson)
  • EnnyNo More Naija Men (dir Otis Dominique)
  • JordsDirt in the Diamond EP1: Mobay ft Tay Iwar / Stay Close ft Kranium (dir Renee Maria Osubu)
  • Little SimzGorilla (dir Dave Meyers)
  • StormzyMel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)
  • Tion WayneHealing (dir Wowa)
  • Bellah
  • Jaz Karis
  • Mahalia
  • Ragz Originale
  • Sampha
  • Sault
  • Avelino
  • Clavish
  • Digga D
  • Enny
  • Fredo
  • Giggs
  • Little Simz
  • Loyle Carner
  • Nines
  • Potter Payper
  • Bugzy Malone
  • Duppy
  • Flowdan
  • Manga Saint Hilare
  • Novelist
  • P Money
  • Central Cee
  • Headie One
  • K-Trap
  • Kwengface
  • M24
  • Russ Millions
  • TeeZandos
  • Unknown T
  • Doja Cat
  • Drake & 21 Savage
  • Travis Scott
  • Ice Spice
  • Latto
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Sexyy Red
  • SZA
  • Victoria Monét
  • Adjani SalmonDreaming Whilst Black
  • Damson IdrisSnowfall
  • Deja J BowensChampion
  • Idris Elba Hijack
  • India Amarteifio Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  • John Boyega They Cloned Tyrone
  • Lashana Lynch The Woman King

Best media personality

  • Alison Hammond
  • Amelia Dimoldenberg
  • Henrie Kwushue
  • Madame Joyce
  • Maya Jama
  • Pressed podcast
  • Remi Burgz
  • ShxtsnGigs
  • Specs Gonzalez
  • Zeze Millz
  • Adekunle Gold
  • Asake
  • Ayra Starr
  • Burna Boy
  • Davido
  • Libianca
  • Rema
  • Tyla
  • Uncle Waffles
  • Wizkid
  • Byron Messia
  • Destra
  • Kabaka Pyramid
  • Popcaan
  • Shenseea
  • Valiant
  • Blue Lab Beats
  • Cktrl
  • Ezra Collective
  • Masego
  • Reuben James
  • Yazmin Lacey
  • Alt Blk Era
  • Arlo Parks
  • Deijuvhs
  • Kid Bookie
  • Skindred
  • Young Fathers
  • Aluna
  • Nia Archives
  • PinkPantheress
  • Salute
  • Shygirl
  • Tsha
  • Kyle Evans
  • M1onTheBeat
  • P2J
  • Steel Banglez
  • TSB
  • Annatoria
  • CalledOut Music
  • Guvna B
  • Limoblaze
  • Tofunmi Adorna
  • Triple O
Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

