Davido, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Asake, Rema nominated for 2024 MOBO awards
Nigerian superstars dominate the Best African category for the 2024 MOBO awards.
In the 2024 MOBO awards nominations list, Nigerian superstars dominated the Best African category as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema, Asake, Adekunle Gold, and Ayra Starr all earned nominations. Joining the Nigerian contingent are South African star Tyla, Swaziland hitmaker Uncle Waffles, and Cameroonian-American sensation Libianca.
Other Nigerians nominated include gospel star Limoblaze and hitmaking producer P2J.
See full nominations list below.
Best male act
- Central Cee
- Dave
- D-Block Europe
- J Hus
- Nines
- Stormzy
Best female act
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Little Simz
- Mahalia
- PinkPantheress
- Raye
Album of the year
Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be
J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Potter Payper – Real Back in Style
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Stormzy – This Is What We Mean
Song of the year
- Central Cee & Dave – Sprinter
- J Hus – Who Told You (ft Drake)
- Jorja Smith – Little Things
- PinkPantheress & Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt 2
- Raye & 070 Shake – Escapism
- Stormzy – Hide & Seek
Best newcomer
- Ama Lou
- AntsLive
- Debbie
- Jayo
- Nippa
- No Guidnce
- Rimzee
- Strandz
- Tamera
- Tunde
Video of the year
- AntsLive – Number One Candidate (dir Tom Emmerson)
- Enny – No More Naija Men (dir Otis Dominique)
- Jords – Dirt in the Diamond EP1: Mobay ft Tay Iwar / Stay Close ft Kranium (dir Renee Maria Osubu)
- Little Simz – Gorilla (dir Dave Meyers)
- Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)
- Tion Wayne – Healing (dir Wowa)
Best R&B/soul act
- Bellah
- Jaz Karis
- Mahalia
- Ragz Originale
- Sampha
- Sault
Best hip-hop act
- Avelino
- Clavish
- Digga D
- Enny
- Fredo
- Giggs
- Little Simz
- Loyle Carner
- Nines
- Potter Payper
Best grime act
- Bugzy Malone
- Duppy
- Flowdan
- Manga Saint Hilare
- Novelist
- P Money
Best drill act
- Central Cee
- Headie One
- K-Trap
- Kwengface
- M24
- Russ Millions
- TeeZandos
- Unknown T
Best international act (US)
- Doja Cat
- Drake & 21 Savage
- Travis Scott
- Ice Spice
- Latto
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Nicki Minaj
- Sexyy Red
- SZA
- Victoria Monét
Best performance in a TV show/film
- Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black
- Damson Idris – Snowfall
- Deja J Bowens – Champion
- Idris Elba – Hijack
- India Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone
- Lashana Lynch – The Woman King
Best media personality
- Alison Hammond
- Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Henrie Kwushue
- Madame Joyce
- Maya Jama
- Pressed podcast
- Remi Burgz
- ShxtsnGigs
- Specs Gonzalez
- Zeze Millz
Best African music act
- Adekunle Gold
- Asake
- Ayra Starr
- Burna Boy
- Davido
- Libianca
- Rema
- Tyla
- Uncle Waffles
- Wizkid
Best Caribbean music act
- Byron Messia
- Destra
- Kabaka Pyramid
- Popcaan
- Shenseea
- Valiant
Best jazz act
- Blue Lab Beats
- Cktrl
- Ezra Collective
- Masego
- Reuben James
- Yazmin Lacey
Best alternative music act
- Alt Blk Era
- Arlo Parks
- Deijuvhs
- Kid Bookie
- Skindred
- Young Fathers
Best electronic/dance act
- Aluna
- Nia Archives
- PinkPantheress
- Salute
- Shygirl
- Tsha
Best producer
- Info
- Kyle Evans
- M1onTheBeat
- P2J
- Steel Banglez
- TSB
Best gospel act
- Annatoria
- CalledOut Music
- Guvna B
- Limoblaze
- Tofunmi Adorna
- Triple O
