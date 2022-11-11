Artist: The Cavemen
Highlife group, The Cavemen returns with new single 'Adaugo'
Award-winning Highlife group The Cavemen have released a new single titled 'Adaugo'.
Song Title: Adaugo
Genre: Highlife
Date of Release: November 11th, 2022
Producer: The Cavemen, Duktor Sett
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 51 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Immensum Music
Details/Takeaway: The Cavemen returns with a new love tune that combines their stellar use of Highlife and silky smooth delivery.
