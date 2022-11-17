RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The Beatz Awards 7th edition: Perfecto

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByBeatzAwards

The Beatz Awards 7th edition: Perfecto
The Beatz Awards 7th edition: Perfecto

Africa's leading professional recognition platform returns to commemorate seven years of professionalism on show ‘THE BEATZ AWARDS ‘.

Recommended articles

'THE BEATZ AWARDS' is a diversified and one-of-a-kind award platform that honours the essence of music across many genres. This year, in continuation of her passion to bring the professionals in the background to the forefront, 'THE BEATZ AWARDS' PERFECTO edition will be celebrating the successes of these creative minds in a variety of categories at the glamorous award night held on saturday 19th of November, 2022 at "THE SHELL ZENITH BANK HALL, MUSON CENTRE, ONIKAN, LAGOS." The night promises to spring forth in full brilliance, with the best from the entertainment business and other walks of life in attendance.

The show will be anchored by four hosts this year: SACO, DAMOLA, DEEONE, AND CHRISTIANE. They are all the best at what they do and the most desirable MCs and comedians both in Nigeria and abroad, and we are putting them at the helm of affairs for this year's main event. Other special performances will be by Cobhams Asuquo, Alternate Sound, Bandhitz, Funmi Arewa, Pencil Comedian, and Kenny Blaq.

The PERFECTO edition will feature a blend of sound creation fused with dance, riveting performances, and unexpected and newsworthy moments.

EVENT DETAILS:

VENUE: THE SHELL ZENITH BANK HALL, MUSON CENTRE, ONIKAN, LAGOS

DATE: 19th of November, 2022

TIME: Red carpet- 5pm

Main Event- 6pm

NO AFRICAN TIME…

Visit our website: www.thebeatzawards.com for more information about the platform and this year’s event and Follow us on social Media: @TheBeatzAwards

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByBeatzAwards

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The Beatz Awards 7th edition: Perfecto

The Beatz Awards 7th edition: Perfecto

A Nigerian starts petition to stop 50 Cent's Hushpuppi series, says it glorifies cybercrime

A Nigerian starts petition to stop 50 Cent's Hushpuppi series, says it glorifies cybercrime

Obi/Soludo: Latasha Ngwube takes swipe at Frank Edoho, Kunle Remi

Obi/Soludo: Latasha Ngwube takes swipe at Frank Edoho, Kunle Remi

Dice Ailes drops visuals for hit single 'Hold Me' featuring Tiwa Savage

Dice Ailes drops visuals for hit single 'Hold Me' featuring Tiwa Savage

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak, Ayra Starr ascends to the summit on UK Official Singles Chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak, Ayra Starr ascends to the summit on UK Official Singles Chart

From Lagos to Canada: Nigeria's most beloved internet couple 'The OT Love Train' receives global recognition as members of #YoutubeBlack Voices Creator Class of 2023

From Lagos to Canada: Nigeria's most beloved internet couple 'The OT Love Train' receives global recognition as members of #YoutubeBlack Voices Creator Class of 2023

Burna Boy's 'Last Last', Tems' 'Free Mind', and Rema's 'Calm Down' extend run on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy's 'Last Last', Tems' 'Free Mind', and Rema's 'Calm Down' extend run on Billboard Hot 100

Streaming wars: More competition for Netflix as Paramount+ set to launch in Africa soon

Streaming wars: More competition for Netflix as Paramount+ set to launch in Africa soon

Wizkid announces dates for 'More Love, Less Ego' North America Tour

Wizkid announces dates for 'More Love, Less Ego' North America Tour

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Burna Boy

Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]

Davido's AWAY Festival postponed

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Burna Boy

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' earns nomination for 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Watch Chinko

'I was homeless and slept on the floor after losing my record deal,' Chinko Ekun reveals