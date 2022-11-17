The Beatz Awards 7th edition: Perfecto

'THE BEATZ AWARDS' is a diversified and one-of-a-kind award platform that honours the essence of music across many genres. This year, in continuation of her passion to bring the professionals in the background to the forefront, 'THE BEATZ AWARDS' PERFECTO edition will be celebrating the successes of these creative minds in a variety of categories at the glamorous award night held on saturday 19th of November, 2022 at "THE SHELL ZENITH BANK HALL, MUSON CENTRE, ONIKAN, LAGOS." The night promises to spring forth in full brilliance, with the best from the entertainment business and other walks of life in attendance.

The show will be anchored by four hosts this year: SACO, DAMOLA, DEEONE, AND CHRISTIANE. They are all the best at what they do and the most desirable MCs and comedians both in Nigeria and abroad, and we are putting them at the helm of affairs for this year's main event. Other special performances will be by Cobhams Asuquo, Alternate Sound, Bandhitz, Funmi Arewa, Pencil Comedian, and Kenny Blaq.

The PERFECTO edition will feature a blend of sound creation fused with dance, riveting performances, and unexpected and newsworthy moments.

EVENT DETAILS:

VENUE: THE SHELL ZENITH BANK HALL, MUSON CENTRE, ONIKAN, LAGOS

DATE: 19th of November, 2022

TIME: Red carpet- 5pm

Main Event- 6pm

NO AFRICAN TIME…

Visit our website: www.thebeatzawards.com for more information about the platform and this year’s event and Follow us on social Media: @TheBeatzAwards

