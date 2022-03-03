The 15th Headies set to hold in America: Here are five talking points from the announcement

A lot of Nigerians had a problem with shifting a Nigerian award show to the US. A lot of other people also argued that the Grammys, Juno Awards, BRIT Awards or the Latin Grammys, won’t shift to accommodate anything. Some people also argued that it was a move, gear to pander and align with trends, instead of remaining inherently Nigerian.

Here are the key talking points from the announcement;

1.) Ayo Animashaun deserves plaudits for The Headies

The 2020 edition of The Headies will be its 15th. Within that period, a bunch of other awards have come and gone. Amen Awards were for a long time. SoundCity MVP had potential, but it still remains behind the Headies, in terms of pedigree and impact. For that reason, 15 editions in 17 years is no joke.

Going hard for that long, giving cars to the winners of the Next Rated category since the fourth edition is equally no joke. The business has also become a product, which is emblematic for celebrating excellence in Nigerian music. Hence why the award gets a lot of criticism.

Subconsciously, people only criticize the Headies because they recognize its place. I don’t see people criticizing any other award show on that level.

2.) Afrobeats to the world and the maligned Headies

Over the past five years, Nigerian music has grown to become a global phenomenon. In 2021, Nigerian music had two of the biggest hit records across the world. But the surge of Afrobeats into the world has coincided with a subtle downward spiral for The Headies. Accusations around controversial nominations/wins, dodgy rules and poor production trailed the award show.

But over the last three editions, the award has grown to be more inclusive, by properly representing quality across all levels in Nigerian music. Acts like Odunsi, Tems, Olu, Gbasky, Deena Ade, J’Dess and more niche acts, have gotten nominations. Brymo even won an award in 2021.

Nonetheless, poor production remains a problem. For some people, The Headies should be the flagship award in African music. Many people have even suggested that a lack of vision from Animashaun, is why the award hasn’t become the premier African music award show. And those points are plausible. Yet, Afrobeats isn’t slowing down.

In December 2021, ABC News described Afrobeats as “the new pop.” It doesn’t get bigger than that. While K-Pop and Latin-Pop are also surging at the same time, Afrobeats remains the freshest, in its maiden sojourn on the pinnacle of American music, and in its fourth sojourn, on the pinnacle of European music.

Thus, Afrobeats and the Headies had to align. The capitalism of African music is now largely decided by American music capitalism.

3.) Optics

If Ayo Animashaun doesn’t position the Headies as Africa’s premier award show from a global point of view, White America will do it for us. In 2020, we were here when the UK tried to own our narrative, by creating an Afrobeats Chart. And they will monopolize the definition and modalities of the show, by creating a product that only caters to the realities of American music capitalism. We have seen it happen with the Latin Grammys.

Thus, it makes sense to hold the award in the US.

Secondly, holding the award in the US offers the headies a chance to build on the profile and credibility that it has slowly started - fairly imperfectly - building over the past three editions. It’s also a great move to position the award as the focal point to reward excellence in African music. Either you want to accept it or not, this is still an inherently Nigerian award.

Until further notice, we’re better off with it, that with some product of American music capitalism, quarterbacked by a cool kid with no knowledge of the true Afrobeats and with no intention to fairly reward. Animashaun has also secured some heavyweight partnerships with Netflix, CNN and more, to lift profile and aid production.

But as much as some of these intentions are noble and persuasive, you have to understand why Nigerians don’t ‘freak’ with the idea. There is an argument of vanity to Animashaun’s chess move - it’s not all noble. On the other side of the coin, it could also be his move to insert himself at the forefront of Afrobeats, as an experienced head, who has done it for 15 years. So, American music capitalism can align with him, as opposed to anyone else.

After all, as much as the MTV European Music Awards change locations in Europe because it’s a European award. But the Grammy Award is an American institution that’s unlikely to be held anywhere outside America. The Juno Awards remain inherently Canadian for Canada.

A lot of the critical Nigerians speak from a persuasive perspective as well: They don’t see the Headies as Ayo Animashaun’s baby. Unknown to them, the only reason why they criticize and care so much is because they see the award as a Nigerian thing, different rom Mr. Animashaun – which is a good thing, and a compliment to him.

Thus, they want something that’s Nigerian to remain Nigerian. To them, if white America wants to get involved, they can get involved from Nigeria or Africa. It’s a perfect and fair argument, and it needs to be heard.

4.) The Headies is a business

But above all else, The Headies is still a business. And businesses aren't in the venture of charity, even when it’s about celebrating culture. Ayo Animashaun has done this for 17 years and 14 editions. This is a perfect opportunity to increase the value of the award and gain some revenue through brand deals and sponsorships.

Afrobeats has successfully established a fear of missing out across the world, and brands will gladly jump on The Headies when they hear that it’s celebrated the culture for 17 years as an award and 20 years as a company.

It’s no coincidence that The Headies have gone from Hyundai to a 2022 Bentley, for the winner of the Next Rated category.

You simply can’t begrudge Animashaun for turning his product into a cash cow. Anybody who does that will be naive or be a hypocrite.

However, this writer doesn’t exactly embrace this move, but he understands its fine lines. If Animashaun reverts and turns the Headies back into an African thing, and switches African locations every year, it would still be a fantastic move. But if the award remains inherently American, then Animashaun would have sold out.

5.) Word to some of the critics

While a lot of the critics of The Headies are just concerned individuals, a lot of others - who won’t be named in this article - seem like individuals, who are pained that they have no power to control the award show or have a say in its direction.

The sad truth is this: If they had their own award shows, they wouldn’t do any better. We have seen the agenda that’s been pushed by everybody, and none of it has fairness written over it. So, how can you use fairness and logic as a whip when you don’t practice it?

Moreover, you can’t criticize the Americanization of The Headies if you chose to become a member of a foreign award that has one African category over becoming a member of the Headies. You wanted to be cool. Why can’t the Headies be cool like you as well?