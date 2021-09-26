Thamarvel collaborates with Slimcase on ‘Happy Day’

‘Happy Day’ is a melodious groovy song that showcases the mélange of artistry and talent Thamarvel possesses.

Aside the groovy production credited to Milez (Producer), the lyrical synergy shows how both artistes complement each other in the most dynamic of ways.

Yet again, Thamarvel delivers a superb tonal quality on the chorus while pouring his heart out with an impressive voice control on his verse

Slimcase in his usual fashion, adds spice to the song with his unique Afro-centric style, delivery and verve.

Armed with harmonious singles 'Melodies in My Head' and 'Jailer' which was released earlier in the year, the collaboration with Slimcase further positions Thamarvel as an artiste whose focus and creativity will make him sought after.

Asides, ‘Happy day’, the singer is also working on his new Extended Play (E.P),

Thamarvel is one of the few independent young artistes evolving daily, putting in work and indeed one to watch out for in the Nigerian music industry.