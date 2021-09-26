RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Thamarvel collaborates with Slimcase on ‘Happy Day’

Thamarvel is now working on releasing an EP.

Thamarvel sings about 'Happy Day' with Slimcase

Gifted artiste, Rotimi Tosin Iyanuoluwa better known as Thamarvel has tapped self-proclaimed ‘Otunba lamba’, Slimcase for his latest record titled 'Happy Day;.

Recommended articles

‘Happy Day’ is a melodious groovy song that showcases the mélange of artistry and talent Thamarvel possesses.

Aside the groovy production credited to Milez (Producer), the lyrical synergy shows how both artistes complement each other in the most dynamic of ways.

Yet again, Thamarvel delivers a superb tonal quality on the chorus while pouring his heart out with an impressive voice control on his verse

Slimcase in his usual fashion, adds spice to the song with his unique Afro-centric style, delivery and verve.

Armed with harmonious singles 'Melodies in My Head' and 'Jailer' which was released earlier in the year, the collaboration with Slimcase further positions Thamarvel as an artiste whose focus and creativity will make him sought after.

Asides, ‘Happy day’, the singer is also working on his new Extended Play (E.P),

Thamarvel is one of the few independent young artistes evolving daily, putting in work and indeed one to watch out for in the Nigerian music industry.

Both artistes were able to fused in English and Yoruba comfortably, thereby creating premium auditory content in ‘Happy day’. Its song you would love to listen to over and over again.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oritsefemi hospitalised after surviving car accident

Thamarvel collaborates with Slimcase on ‘Happy Day’

'I never got asylum in Canada' - DJ Switch clears air about whereabout

BBNaija 2021: Queen, Nini & Saga have been evicted

Tystringz shifts focus to new EP after Shalaye

The Temple Company and Youtube Music partner to launch 'Future Insiders' to Sub-Saharan Africa

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Fans in high spirits as Gulder Ultimate Search contestants will be unveiled on Sunday

BBNaija 2021: Housemates groove to DJs Swizz & Jamsmyth for Saturday night party

Trending

Here are the top 5 longest running Nigerian albums on Billboard's World Music Albums chart

Burna Boy and Wizkid

Wizkid's 'Essence' set to become the first Nigerian record to hit platinum in the US

Wizkid - Made In Lagos Deluxe. (SONY/RCA/STARBOY)

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' ties Fela's 'Black President' as the longest running album on Billboard's World Albums chart

Wizkid says his aim is not to make music like Fela. (Info Nigeria)

Tems talks about Drake, new album, her mom and more as her 'Interference' perfomance goes viral on social media

Tems. (Apple Music)