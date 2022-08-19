Tha Boy Myles teams up with Skiibii for brand new single ‘Shawty’

Produced by super-producer Niphkeys, ‘Shawty’ is another dreamy self-observation of emotions that dance around the tender feeling of loving someone with the willingness of doing anything to pull them close. Brimming with authenticity, Myles’ impassioned lyrics fit so snugly in his rooted-from-the-heart, lush vocal lines, allowing listeners to feel the emotion he pours into his craft. How he delivers the line, ‘How much be money wey I no get/how much be motto wey I no fit buy for you?’ with such soothing sophistication is a testament to his textured vocal. Skiibii on the other hand showcases his unmistakable touch and seamlessly flexes his lyrical prowess, giving the overall tune a very enthralling vibe.