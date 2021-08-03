RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

TerryTheVoice - The new voice of Afrobeat

Terrence Odenigbo popularly known as TerryTheVoice is out with a song that is already receiving unprecedented rave reviews.

Inspired by Kool and the Gang, Terry infuses Afro beats into this old school jam to synthesize, what is for all intents and purposes, a summer anthem.

He wrote the song while visiting his brother in Iowa, USA, where he toyed with the idea of writing a song that crisscrossed American, Latin & Afro cultures.

He couldn’t find any precedence and so decided to blaze the trail.

After putting pen to paper, he went back to Nigeria and got the acclaimed Rexxie to conjure some magic beats to go with the song. A few iterations later and after a couple of hours, Get Down was born.

TerryTheVoice - Get Down (Official Video)

While unable to infuse his desired Latin beats into the song, he insisted that the video incorporate Latin culture to attain the trifecta he always wanted.

The video was successfully shot by the talented Rafa Trejo in Mexico City and integrates aspects of the Mexican Day of the Dead. His work is already receiving rave reviews and is poised to keep soaring higher.

TerryTheVoice’s music has typically echoed social justice undertones, especially with the #EndSARS protests. But with "Get Down", he switches it up as he brings the party on.

When asked why he decided to use the “The Day of the Dead '' theme for what is an upbeat party song, he responded by tying it back to his social justice mission. “They silence us and kill us. But even the dead will rise and dance. It’s easy to think I switched it up. But did I really? Think about it and get down on it”

STREAM GET DOWN : https://fanlink.to/TTVGetDown

