Artist: Terry G

Song Title: Owo Nla

Genre: Woro, Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Label: TGP

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Date of release: April 17, 2020

Details/Takeaway: The song takes Terry G back to his Pastor and The Bell Era. The beat is cut straight from a Cherubim and Seraphim Church setting. Topically, Terry G wishes out loud for copious amounts of money. 'Owo Nla' is Yoruba for 'A lot of money.'

You can listen to the song below;