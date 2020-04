Date: April 1, 2020

Song Title: Adura

Artist: Terry G featuring Skiibii

Genre: R&B, Gospel, Pop

Producer: Young Jonn

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: TGP

Details/Takeaway: 'Adura' means 'Prayer' in Yoruba. This song takes Terry G back to his bell-carrying Prophet era filled with intercessions and prayers.

