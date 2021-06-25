RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Terry Apala releases new single, 'Kamba'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The song was produced by Ozedikus.

Terry Apala - Kamba. (TBD)

Singer, songwriter, and Afro-fusion artiste Terry Apala has released his first offering for the year and it's an instant hit. The Ozedikus produced single is a fine mix of raving sound Amapiano and Terry Apala's signature sound - Apala and the output is just divine.

His excellent delivery on the dance tune has once again shown why he has rated as one of the most unique and most talented artistes in Nigeria. His characteristic chants just have the catchy hook is unbelievable and gives us all the chills.

Kamba is available on all digital streaming platforms and its his first single off his upcoming album.

smart link - http://platoon.lnk.to/kamba

