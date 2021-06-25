Terry Apala releases new single, 'Kamba'
The song was produced by Ozedikus.
His excellent delivery on the dance tune has once again shown why he has rated as one of the most unique and most talented artistes in Nigeria. His characteristic chants just have the catchy hook is unbelievable and gives us all the chills.
Kamba is available on all digital streaming platforms and its his first single off his upcoming album.
smart link - http://platoon.lnk.to/kamba
