This is his first single of 2019 and his lead single off his debut body of work, ‘Afro Series’

Artist: Terri

Song Title: Ojoro

Genre: R&B, Reggae

Album: Afro Series

Date of release: May 1, 2020

Label: StarBoy

Producer: Sarz

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This is his first single of 2019 and his lead single off his debut body of work, Afro Series. After weeks of questions around his status, Starboy Terri returns with a single.

You can listen to it below;