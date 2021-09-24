RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Terri and Victony join Krizbeatz on, 'Time and Place'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The project arrived at a time when unity on the continent was at its most needed, solidifying Krizbeatz musical credentials.

Krizbeatz. (TBD)
Krizbeatz. (TBD)

One year ago, Krizbeatz assembled some of Africa’s finest musicians for a showcase on the suitably titled African Time.

Recommended articles

Whether creating with Teni, Mr. Eazi, or Vanessa Mdee, the super producer drew on influences from several places on the continent to paint a mosaic of the African experience in its totality; capturing the depth and breadth of culture from his home country onward.

The project arrived at a time when unity on the continent was at its most needed, solidifying Krizbeatz musical credentials.

Krizbeatz. (TBD)
Krizbeatz. (TBD) Pulse Nigeria

After keeping a low profile for the most part of 2021, Krizbeatz has returned with a new song. His latest offering, “Time & Place,” is a tender collaboration between singers, Terri and Victony.

A pithy ballad at its core, “Time & Place” reflects on the actions love can inspire from people with Terri leading with a tender verse about always being there for a love interest. After a brief interlude, Victony adds a melodic dimension to the song and rounds it up.

Gliding over a minimalist instrumental, all singers fit within each other’s soundscape, perfecting a flickering aesthetic that compliments the song’s thematic focus.

LISTEN

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rita Dominic steps out in style with her partner Fidelis Anosike

Vaginal gas (flatulence): Why women queef during sex and what to do about it

Here are the top 5 longest running Nigerian albums on Billboard's World Music Albums chart

Davido's official photographer, Fortune is reportedly dead

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Ladies, here's why you should always pee (urinate) after sex

BBNaija 2021: Saga's sister calls out organizers for exploiting his mental health

BBNaija 2021: Saga camps outside diary room following Nini's exit

Trending

Here are the top 5 longest running Nigerian albums on Billboard's World Music Albums chart

Burna Boy and Wizkid

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' ties Fela's 'Black President' as the longest running album on Billboard's World Albums chart

Wizkid says his aim is not to make music like Fela. (Info Nigeria)

Wizkid's 'Essence' set to become the first Nigerian record to hit platinum in the US

Wizkid - Made In Lagos Deluxe. (SONY/RCA/STARBOY)

Tems talks about Drake, new album, her mom and more as her 'Interference' perfomance goes viral on social media

Tems. (Apple Music)