Terri and Victony join Krizbeatz on, 'Time and Place'

Whether creating with Teni, Mr. Eazi, or Vanessa Mdee, the super producer drew on influences from several places on the continent to paint a mosaic of the African experience in its totality; capturing the depth and breadth of culture from his home country onward.

The project arrived at a time when unity on the continent was at its most needed, solidifying Krizbeatz musical credentials.

Pulse Nigeria

After keeping a low profile for the most part of 2021, Krizbeatz has returned with a new song. His latest offering, “Time & Place,” is a tender collaboration between singers, Terri and Victony.

A pithy ballad at its core, “Time & Place” reflects on the actions love can inspire from people with Terri leading with a tender verse about always being there for a love interest. After a brief interlude, Victony adds a melodic dimension to the song and rounds it up.