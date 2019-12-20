Artist:Tentik featuring Giffty

Song Title: Spiritual Something

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: TBA

Date of release: December 20, 2019

Label: 100 Crowns

Producer: Rhaffy

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Just in time for the December party playlists, Tentik teams up with Giftty on this fun and vibrant record titled 'Spiritual Something.'

Tentik is a Nigerian Hiphop artist pushing the culture. His scathing diss track 'Blaq Friday' aimed at Blaqbonez, the self-acclaimed “Best rapper in Africa” set the internet on fire. Legendary rapper, MI Abaga took to twitter to praise Tentik.

'Spiritual Something' is a mid-tempo feel good record produced by Rhaffy. Gifttyy delivers sweet vocals with Tentik spitting sleek lines that’ll have the ladies smiling. Tentik's debut album will be released in 2020.

Thoughts: The beat is good.

Ratings: 7/10

You can listen to the song below;