Teni, a few days ago, put out her new single 'Uyo Meyo' to close the year and the reactions since then have been exceptional.

The singer has been one of 2018's standout artists. From winning the 2018 Headies 'Rookie of the year' awards. Teni has backed it up with hot singles like 'Askamaya', 'Fake Jersey', 'Case' and a number of short viral videos.

To sign out on what has indeed been a joyful year, the singer put out her newest single, 'Uyo Meyo' rendered in deep Ondo Yoruba language, where she is all grateful and appreciative of all that has come her way.

The song since its release has sparked a lot of inspiring and exciting reactions and here are just a few from social media platform, Twitter.