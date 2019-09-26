The single will be released on October 4, 2019. She also announced that an EP of the same name will drop on October 11, 2019.

Earlier today, on September 26, 2019, Nigerian heartthrob, Teni announced that she will release a new single titled, 'Billionaire.'

The single will be released on October 4, 2019. She also announced that an EP of the same name will drop on October 11, 2019. This announcement came via her Instagram account earlier today.

The post had this caption, "I wanna be a Billionaire. New music Out Oct 4th!! #Billionaire produced by @pheelzmrproducer. BILLIONAIRE E.P out Oct 11th get your dancing shoes ready."

gle will be a follow-up to 'Power Ranger,' the single Teni released earlier in 2019. 'Billionaire' which will be produced by Pheelz will be Teni's fourth single of 2019. You might remember that Teni featured on Stonebwoy's 'Ololo' which was released two weeks ago.