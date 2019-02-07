Following a year that Teni set herself apart from her peers, she seems set to take the world by storm with the announcement of her tour.

On Thursday, February 7, 2019, singer Teni shared on her social media pages that she will be embarking on her first official tour of Europe, Canada and Nigeria.

In the post, she could not hide her excitement with the caption, ''I'M going on tour baby!!!! TeniLive - This tour is coming to a city near you.''

2018 saw Teni come fully into her own following the award of the Rookie of the Year at the Headies earlier in the year.

She instantly followed up this success with the release of her hit singles including 'Askamaya', 'Case' and 'Uyo Meyo' which closed out the year.

Teni was also one of the biggest winners at the Soundcity Music Video Awards where she bagged the 'Best New Artist' award.

The tour is expected to see her perform at major European and South American cities from London, Cyprus, Romania, Turkey, Bulgaria, Poland, Belgium, Canada and Nigeria in line with here vision of taking the music to the four corners of the world.

The dates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.