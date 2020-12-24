It’s Teni The Entertainer birthday today and she hops on a collaboration with one of Nigeria’s hottest producers of 2020, P.Priime titled Come and See as part of her annual tradition of celebrating a new age.

With her heartfelt vocals laid against instrumentals reminiscent of a local Nigerian gospel choir orchestrated by the talented b, the Dr. Dolor Entertainment artiste is indeed grateful for all her success so far.

P.Priime himself has had an incredible run this year scoring chart toppers with the likes of Olamide, Fireboy DML, Zlatan Ibile and more.

With her first single, 'JO' also produced by P.Priime warming its way into the charts, the African superstar is set to release her debut album in 2021. The album will be follow-up to 'Billionaire EP' and her 'Quarantine Playlist' with DJ Neptune.

You can play the song below;