Teni taps Mayorkun, Costa Titch for new single, 'Maitama'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Super-talented Afrobeats singer Teni has released an Amapiano jam titled 'Maitama' which features Mayorkun and South African hitmaker Costa Titch.

Artist: Teni

Song Title: Maitama

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: November 18th, 2022

Producer: Jay Synths

Teni - 'Maitama' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 26 seconds

Features: 2 - Mayorkun, Costa Titch

Label: Sugar Mummy Records

Details/Takeaway: Teni returns with a new Amapiano single titled after the famous high-brow neighbourhood in Nigeria's capital. The single features South African hitmaker Costa Titch and Nigerian super-talent, Mayorkun.

