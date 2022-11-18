Artist: Teni
Teni taps Mayorkun, Costa Titch for new single, 'Maitama'
Super-talented Afrobeats singer Teni has released an Amapiano jam titled 'Maitama' which features Mayorkun and South African hitmaker Costa Titch.
Song Title: Maitama
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 18th, 2022
Producer: Jay Synths
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 26 seconds
Features: 2 - Mayorkun, Costa Titch
Label: Sugar Mummy Records
Details/Takeaway: Teni returns with a new Amapiano single titled after the famous high-brow neighbourhood in Nigeria's capital. The single features South African hitmaker Costa Titch and Nigerian super-talent, Mayorkun.
