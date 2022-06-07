RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Teni pays moving tribute to victims of Owo attack on her Instagram

Adeayo Adebiyi

Since the news of the macabre attack that left multiple person dead at the St Francis Catholic Church broke on Sunday 5th June 2022, Nigerians have been in a mourning state.

Teniola Apata whose ancestral ties are connected to Ondo state have taken to her Instagram page to pay an emotional tribute to the victims of the attack. In the moving rendition, Teni sings about the agony of going to church on a Sunday only not to return.

The obvious hurt and sadness in Teni's voice conveys the mood of Nigerians towards the attack that has casted a dark cloud over the nation.

Several artists have expressed their sadness, anger, and disgust over the attack that left multiple children. Likewise, Nigerians of all class and stature are looking to the government to provide some answers and give the families of the victim some much needed closure.

