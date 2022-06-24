RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Teni Entertainer drops new single 'Legendary'

On Friday June 24th 2022, Teni dropped two new singles amongst which is 'Legendary' which serves as a build up to her upcoming album.

Teni the Entertainer

Artist: Teni

Song Title: Legenday

Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop

Date of Release: June 24, 2022

Producer: Onome Ojeboh

Teni - Little (Love I Love) Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 27 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Platoon

Details/Takeaway: Teni's 'Legendary' is a build up to her sophomore album and listeners can expect a the blend of melody and sensational chorus Teni is known for.

STREAM HERE

