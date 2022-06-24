Artist: Teni
Teni Entertainer drops new single 'Legendary'
On Friday June 24th 2022, Teni dropped two new singles amongst which is 'Legendary' which serves as a build up to her upcoming album.
Song Title: Legenday
Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop
Date of Release: June 24, 2022
Producer: Onome Ojeboh
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 27 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Platoon
Details/Takeaway: Teni's 'Legendary' is a build up to her sophomore album and listeners can expect a the blend of melody and sensational chorus Teni is known for.
