On December 4, 2019, Nigerian female singer, Teni Makanaki also known as Teni Entertainer caused traffic on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Dressed up as Santa Claus (Father Christmas), she carried a megaphone and announced her show, Teni Live In Concert: The Billionaire Experience, which will be held at Eko Hotel and Suites on December 16, 2019. She said, 'Come to my show, December 16, Eko Hotel..."

Her show is set to be lit on December 16, 2019.

