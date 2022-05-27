Artist: Teni & SMG
Teni and SMG partner for new single, 'My Way (Freestyle)'
Afrobeats star Teni who is popular for her effortless singing ability have released a new single titled 'My Way (freestyle)' with SMG.
Song Title: My Way (Freestyle)
Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop
Date of Release: May 27, 2022
Producer: Duktorsett
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 05 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: DR DOLOR ENTERTAINMENT
Details/Takeaway: Teni's fans can expect smooth vocals delivered in a laid back manner that simply relaxes the acoustic senses. There's enough sprinkling of falsetto to increase the track's sonic appeal. And of course, it's barely two minutes long which makes it easy to put on repeat.
