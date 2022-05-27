RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Teni and SMG partner for new single, 'My Way (Freestyle)'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats star Teni who is popular for her effortless singing ability have released a new single titled 'My Way (freestyle)' with SMG.

Artist: Teni & SMG

Song Title: My Way (Freestyle)

Genre: Afro-fusion, Afropop

Date of Release: May 27, 2022

Producer: Duktorsett

Teni - MY WAY (FREESTYLE) Song Art

Length: 2 minutes 05 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: DR DOLOR ENTERTAINMENT

Details/Takeaway: Teni's fans can expect smooth vocals delivered in a laid back manner that simply relaxes the acoustic senses. There's enough sprinkling of falsetto to increase the track's sonic appeal. And of course, it's barely two minutes long which makes it easy to put on repeat.

STREAM HERE

