Nigerian music acts, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy and Teni have been nominated for the 2019 BET Awards.

The music stars have been nominated in the Best new international act and Best International act.

While Teni has been nominated in the Best new international act category, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi have been nominated in the Best international act category.

The 2019 BET Awards will air live on June 24, 2019, across seven Viacom networks including BET, and MTV.

On the international scene, Hip-hop star Cardi B is walking into the 2019 BET Awards as the most nominated act with seven nominations.

Cardi B’s nominations include the video of the year with her hits “Money” and “Please Me,” with Bruno Mars. She is also competing for best female hip-hop artist, the viewer’s choice award and album of the year with her Grammy-winning major-label debut, “Invasion of Privacy.”

Splash News

The 17the BET awards will honour the late rapper Nipsey Hussle with a posthumous nomination.