BOJ enlists Teni on his first official release for 2019, titled, Obe (Stew).

Following the success of his last single featuring Mercury Prize winner Skepta and fellow DRB Member ’Teezee’, Boj drops a new mid-tempo Afrocentric tune with the recent SoundCity next rated award winner, Teni The Entertainer.

Obe, which is the Yoruba Word for ’Stew’ sees a perfect fusion of their unique individual styles as Boj and Teni create a seamless fusion on the brand new single implying how delicious and tasty partners should find themselves.

https://itunes.apple.com/ng/album/obe-feat-teni/1449334152?i=1449334179