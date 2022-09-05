RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems wins Best R&B Album & Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international sensation Tems has won the Best R&B Album & Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards.




Details: The Headies Academy has announced Nigerian sensational superstar Tems as the winner of the R&B Album of the Year with her EP 'If Orange Was A Place'.

Tems fends off competition from Johnny Drille's 'Before We Fall Asleep', Omawumi's 'Love Deep High Life', Falana's 'Rising', Ric Hassani's 'The Prince I Became', and Tiwa Savage's 'Water and Garri'.

For the Female Artist of the Year, Tems piped fellow nominees Simi, Tiwa Savage, Teni, and Niniola to the prize.

