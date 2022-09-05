Details: The Headies Academy has announced Nigerian sensational superstar Tems as the winner of the R&B Album of the Year with her EP 'If Orange Was A Place'.
Tems wins Best R&B Album & Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards
Nigerian international sensation Tems has won the Best R&B Album & Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards.
Tems fends off competition from Johnny Drille's 'Before We Fall Asleep', Omawumi's 'Love Deep High Life', Falana's 'Rising', Ric Hassani's 'The Prince I Became', and Tiwa Savage's 'Water and Garri'.
For the Female Artist of the Year, Tems piped fellow nominees Simi, Tiwa Savage, Teni, and Niniola to the prize.
