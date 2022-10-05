RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems wins Best Collaboration at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards [See Full Winners List]

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international sensation Tems has won the award for the Best Collaboration at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Award which held on 4th, October 2022.

Tems
Tems

Details: Tems has added another feather to her colorful hat after she won the Best Collaboration at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards for her contributions on Future's 'Wait For U' which took home the award for Best Collaboration.

'Wait For U' edged out other nominees including 'Family Ties' by Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, 'Way 2 Sexy' by Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug, 'Hot Shit' by Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk.

See full winners list.

  • A$AP Rocky - D.M.B.
  • WINNER: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
  • City Girls Featuring Usher - Good Love
  • Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - Hot Shit
  • Bia & J. Cole - London
  • Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
  • Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
  • Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
  • City Girls Featuring Usher - Good Love
  • Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - Hot Shit
  • Drake Featuring 21 Savage - Jimmy Cooks
  • Benny the Butcher & J. Cole - Johnny P’s Caddy
  • WINNER: Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
  • Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
  • 42 Dugg & EST Gee
  • Big Sean & Hit-Boy
  • Birdman & YoungBoy Never Broke Again
  • Blxst & Bino Rideaux
  • DaBaby & YoungBoy Never Broke Again
  • WINNER: EarthGang
  • Styles P & Havoc
  • Cardi B
  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • J. Cole
  • Kanye West
  • WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
  • Tyler, the Creator
  • Baby Keem
  • Benny the Butcher
  • Drake
  • J. Cole
  • Jack Harlow
  • Jay-Z
  • WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
  • Benny Boom
  • Burna Boy
  • Cole Bennett
  • Colin Tilley
  • Director X
  • WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
  • Teyana Taylor
  • WINNER: Latto - Big Energy
  • Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
  • Jack Harlow - First Class
  • Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - Hot Shit
  • Kodak Black - Super Gremlin
  • Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
  • Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
  • Latto - 777
  • Drake - Certified Lover Boy
  • Kanye West - Donda
  • Future - I Never Liked You 
  • Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
  • Nas - King’s Disease II 
  • WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers 
  • Cardi B
  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • Future
  • Kanye West
  • WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • ATL Jacob
  • Baby Keem
  • Hit-Boy
  • WINNER: Hitmaka
  • Kanye West
  • Metro Boomin
  • Pharrell Williams
  • Baby Keem
  • Blxst
  • Doechii
  • Fivio Foreign
  • WINNER: Glorilla
  • Nardo Wick
  • Saucy Santana
  • D-Nice
  • DJ Cassidy
  • WINNER: DJ Drama
  • DJ Kay Slay
  • DJ Premier
  • Kaytranada
  • Mustard
  • Nyla Symone
  • L.A. Leakers: DJ Sour Milk & Justin Credible
  • Big Boy’s Neighborhood 
  • Breakfast Club
  • WINNER: Caresha Please 
  • Complex
  • WINNER: Drink Champs
  • HipHopDX
  • Million Dollaz Worth of Game
  • NPR Tiny Desk
  • Verzuz
  • WINNER: 50 Cent
  • Cardi B
  • DJ Khaled
  • Drake
  • Jay-Z
  • Kanye West
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • WINNER: Drake - Churchill Downs (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
  • J. Cole - Poke It Out (Wale Featuring J. Cole)
  • J. Cole - London (Bia & J. Cole)
  • Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls (Drake Featuring Lil Baby)
  • Kanye West - City of Gods (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
  • WINNER: Drake - Wait for U (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
  • Jadakiss - Black Illuminati (Freddie Gibbs Featuring Jadakiss)
  • WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time
  • Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys - City of Gods
  • Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
  • Nas Featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill - Nobody
  • Latto - Pxssy
  • Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
  • Doja Cat - Woman
  • WINNER: Benjamin Epps (France)
  • Black Sherif (Ghana)
  • Blxckie (South Africa)
  • Central Cee (United Kingdom)
  • Haviah Mighty (Canada)
  • Knucks (United Kingdom)
  • Le Juiice (France)
  • Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
  • Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
