Details: Tems has added another feather to her colorful hat after she won the Best Collaboration at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards for her contributions on Future's 'Wait For U' which took home the award for Best Collaboration.
Tems wins Best Collaboration at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards [See Full Winners List]
Nigerian international sensation Tems has won the award for the Best Collaboration at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Award which held on 4th, October 2022.
'Wait For U' edged out other nominees including 'Family Ties' by Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, 'Way 2 Sexy' by Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug, 'Hot Shit' by Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk.
See full winners list.
Best Hip Hop Video
- A$AP Rocky - D.M.B.
- WINNER: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
- City Girls Featuring Usher - Good Love
- Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - Hot Shit
- Bia & J. Cole - London
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
- Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
Best Collaboration
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
- City Girls Featuring Usher - Good Love
- Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - Hot Shit
- Drake Featuring 21 Savage - Jimmy Cooks
- Benny the Butcher & J. Cole - Johnny P’s Caddy
- WINNER: Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
- Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
Best Duo or Group
- 42 Dugg & EST Gee
- Big Sean & Hit-Boy
- Birdman & YoungBoy Never Broke Again
- Blxst & Bino Rideaux
- DaBaby & YoungBoy Never Broke Again
- WINNER: EarthGang
- Styles P & Havoc
Best Live Performer
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kanye West
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
- Tyler, the Creator
Lyricist of the Year
- Baby Keem
- Benny the Butcher
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Jay-Z
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year
- Benny Boom
- Burna Boy
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- Director X
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
- Teyana Taylor
Song of the Year
- WINNER: Latto - Big Energy
- Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
- Jack Harlow - First Class
- Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk - Hot Shit
- Kodak Black - Super Gremlin
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
- Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
Hip Hop Album of the Year
- Latto - 777
- Drake - Certified Lover Boy
- Kanye West - Donda
- Future - I Never Liked You
- Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
- Nas - King’s Disease II
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Future
- Kanye West
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
Producer of the Year
- ATL Jacob
- Baby Keem
- Hit-Boy
- WINNER: Hitmaka
- Kanye West
- Metro Boomin
- Pharrell Williams
Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist
- Baby Keem
- Blxst
- Doechii
- Fivio Foreign
- WINNER: Glorilla
- Nardo Wick
- Saucy Santana
DJ of the Year
- D-Nice
- DJ Cassidy
- WINNER: DJ Drama
- DJ Kay Slay
- DJ Premier
- Kaytranada
- Mustard
- Nyla Symone
- L.A. Leakers: DJ Sour Milk & Justin Credible
Best Hip Hop Platform
- Big Boy’s Neighborhood
- Breakfast Club
- WINNER: Caresha Please
- Complex
- WINNER: Drink Champs
- HipHopDX
- Million Dollaz Worth of Game
- NPR Tiny Desk
- Verzuz
Hustler of the Year
- WINNER: 50 Cent
- Cardi B
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Jay-Z
- Kanye West
- Megan Thee Stallion
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
- WINNER: Drake - Churchill Downs (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
- J. Cole - Poke It Out (Wale Featuring J. Cole)
- J. Cole - London (Bia & J. Cole)
- Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls (Drake Featuring Lil Baby)
- Kanye West - City of Gods (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
- WINNER: Drake - Wait for U (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
- Jadakiss - Black Illuminati (Freddie Gibbs Featuring Jadakiss)
Impact Track
- WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys - City of Gods
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
- Nas Featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill - Nobody
- Latto - Pxssy
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Doja Cat - Woman
Best International Flow
- WINNER: Benjamin Epps (France)
- Black Sherif (Ghana)
- Blxckie (South Africa)
- Central Cee (United Kingdom)
- Haviah Mighty (Canada)
- Knucks (United Kingdom)
- Le Juiice (France)
- Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
- Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
