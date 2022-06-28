RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Thank you for deciding to get up and do something' Tems says as she thanks female Afrobeats stars

Adeayo Adebiyi

After winning the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday 26th June 2022, Tems has expressed her gratitude to female Afrobeats stars who paved the way for her.

Tiwa Savage, Simi, Ayra Starr, Niniola, Asa, Tems (1)
On Tuesday 28th June 2022, Tems tweeted her gratitude to Asa, Omawumi, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Niniola, Simi, and other female stars whose talents and efforts formed a spine for the female end of the industry.

In the tweet, Tems acknowledged the contributions of these women who made it possible for her to make music and achieve success that has taken her to the BET stage where she became the first African female artist to win a BET award.

"I’m taking today to appreciate all the Sisters today. Thank you for existing, thank you for deciding to get up and do something because someone saw that and became inspired by it." The tweet read.

Tems went further to give a shout out to the current crop of female Afrobeats stars. "When I see anyone of you gracing a stage, I feel like that’s me. We’re all winning and we’re about to move in like a Tsunami" Tems said in the shout out to fast-rising talents Ayra Starr, Gyakie, Fave, and Amaerae.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

