Tems set to receive another RIAA certification for 'Higher'

'Higher' was released in 2020 as one of the songs off her EP 'For Broken Ears'. The EP is delivering its second RIAA gold record with 'Higher' as 'Free Mind' received a gold certification in 2022.

Since gaining international fame in 2020 after her contributions to Wizkid's 'Essence', Tems has continued to enjoy international patronage.

She became the first Nigerian artist to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with Future's 'Wait For U'. Her single 'Free Mind' spent 21 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.