Details: According to chart news platform Chart Data, Tems' 'Higher' has surpassed over 500,000 in sales in the United States thus making the song eligible for an RIAA plaque.
Tems set to receive another RIAA certification for 'Higher'
Nigerian international superstar Tems is set to receive another RIAA plaque for her single 'Higher'.
'Higher' was released in 2020 as one of the songs off her EP 'For Broken Ears'. The EP is delivering its second RIAA gold record with 'Higher' as 'Free Mind' received a gold certification in 2022.
Since gaining international fame in 2020 after her contributions to Wizkid's 'Essence', Tems has continued to enjoy international patronage.
She became the first Nigerian artist to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with Future's 'Wait For U'. Her single 'Free Mind' spent 21 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.
She has earned platinum plaques for 'Essence' and 'Wait For U' while also scoring solo gold certifications for 'Free Mind' and 'Higher' which makes her one of the most RIAA-certified Nigerian artists.
