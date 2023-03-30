Tems, Rema, and Somadina to perform at lollapalooza 2023

The 2023 Lineup for Lollapalooza, Chicago, one of the largest music festivals in the USA has been announced, featuring a diverse range of over 170 artists from around the world. The Nigerian contingent of Rema, Tems, and Somadina will be bringing Nigerian music to the international audience.

The four-day event, which runs from August 3rd to August 6th, will be headlined by some of the biggest names in music, including Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Ray, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together. The festival takes place in Grant Park, Chicago, and promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages