The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems, Rema, and Somadina to perform at lollapalooza 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstars Rema and Tems alongside singing sensation Somadina will be performing at the 2023 lollapalooza concert.

Tems, Rema, Somadina
Tems, Rema, Somadina

Recommended articles

The 2023 Lineup for Lollapalooza, Chicago, one of the largest music festivals in the USA has been announced, featuring a diverse range of over 170 artists from around the world. The Nigerian contingent of Rema, Tems, and Somadina will be bringing Nigerian music to the international audience.

The four-day event, which runs from August 3rd to August 6th, will be headlined by some of the biggest names in music, including Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Ray, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together. The festival takes place in Grant Park, Chicago, and promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falz and Vector capture Nigeria's 2023 elections in new single 'Yakubu'

Falz and Vector capture Nigeria's 2023 elections in new single 'Yakubu'

Assurance secured, Davido confirms marriage to Chioma

Assurance secured, Davido confirms marriage to Chioma

Tems, Rema, and Somadina to perform at lollapalooza 2023

Tems, Rema, and Somadina to perform at lollapalooza 2023

Here's your first look at Lateef Adedimeji as Bola Tinubu in 'Last Man Standing'

Here's your first look at Lateef Adedimeji as Bola Tinubu in 'Last Man Standing'

Spotify exclusive trailer reveals star-studded tracklist for Davido’s 'Timeless'

Spotify exclusive trailer reveals star-studded tracklist for Davido’s 'Timeless'

Yul Edochie reportedly loses his first son, Kambili

Yul Edochie reportedly loses his first son, Kambili

Davido signs 2 new artists to DMW

Davido signs 2 new artists to DMW

Davido drops tracklist for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Davido drops tracklist for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Enjoy the Easter Holidays with top entertaining content showing from this week on GOtv

Enjoy the Easter Holidays with top entertaining content showing from this week on GOtv

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Timeless Night With Davido

Davido announces shows in Lagos, London, and New York for upcoming album 'Timeless'

Davido (Spotify)

3 things to expect from Davido's upcoming album

Wizkid, Tekno, 1da Banton

Wizkid, 1da Banton, Tekno feature on the theme song for 'Ted Lasso' Season 3

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' is the fourth most popular song in the UK