Music is everything. It gets you through work, through mood swings, when your favorite team painfully loses a game and stays with you when everyone leaves.

But while music is good, new music is better and nothing can be compared to that exhilarating feel when you discover that awesome gem of a song that many are yet to pay attention to.

Just in time for the weekend playlist update, we have, in tradition, carefully selected 10 of the best new songs for your listening pleasure. Just press play below and enjoy the musical ride.

Rolay Bondo - 'Kriminalz'

As the Nigerian general elections draw near, Judah Entertainment signee, Rolay Bondo shares her two cents on the current economic and political state of the country in her new single titled Kriminalz.

Employing the use of her lyrical mastery, Rolay voices the mind of the average Nigerian on Kriminalz as she touches on issues plaguing the nation such as corruption, poor leadership, lack of basic amenities and more. The visuals was shot by budding director, Director K.

Tems - 'Looku Looku'

The very talented Tems is back with this one she calls, 'Looku Looku.'

Tem has won many hearts including mine with her featured verses on a number of Show Dem Camp's songs and working with Ladipoe on 'Falling' off his debut ''Talk About Poe'' tape.

'Looku Looku' is her latest offering, a soulful rendition over soft keys as she pierces through the heart of her listeners not just with the emotions in her voice but her provoking lyrics. This should be put on continuous repeats.

Goodgirl LA - 'Bless Me'

Following her last single, 'Fantasy', Goodgirl LA continues to show her versatility with her performance on the newly released, 'Bless Me.'

The song is a prayer, one delivered from a realm where only angels are allowed to gather and even when the message sounds like something you have heard before, her striking voice makes it sound different and captivates you all through.

Djaji Prime - 'Last Night, I Shot My Heart' feat Paybac [ExPRESSION]

From his debut tape released on Friday, January 25, 2019, titled, ExPRESSION, Djaji Prime comes through with the record he calls, 'Last Night, I Shot My Heart.'

The singer who made an impression on his introductory feature, 'Flight Mode' off Paybac's 'AutoPilot' and produced by the eclectic Charlie X reworks the triple threat on this fiery track that starts with Paybac rapping and flowing insanely, again showing why he is highly rated by his cult following as Djaji compliments his verse as he declares his pain while coming for his 'enemies.'

Kenossi - 'For Life'

Following the release of his debut single 'Kwekwe Love' last year, singer/songwriter Kenossi starts the year with the love song 'For Life.'

The Femkeyz produced songs sees Kenossi profess and declare his undying love for his woman, acknowledging and promising to stay with her For Life.

Harry Carter - 'Jonz' feat Vader The Wildcard

Harry Carter teams up with Vader on this trappy record, 'Jonz.'

The collaboration has its explosive edge as their contrasting styles find balance on this crazy beat.

Magnito - 'Adebayo' ft Gspihrz

Magnito is what you can call a 'Young OG' as the south south rapper has been on the scene for quite a while and with his unique style, Magnito continues to prove that rap can be served in the most relateable, comical and yet lyrical way.

His 'Relationship Be Like' series is one that has gotten his YouTube followers excited over the past few weeks and he tops it off with this official single titled, 'Adebayo' that comes complete with an interesting dance move.

Slim Brown - 'Itetago' feat Phyno

'Itetago', an Igbo word which translates to 'Have you woken up' sees upcoming talent Slim Brown feature his Eastern brother, Phyno on this celebratory record.

BBanks - Self Knowledge ft Temmie Ovwasa

Afrocentric singer/producer and YBNL affiliate BBanks starts his year with this one he titles 'Self Knowledge (SK)' featuring label mate and talented singer Temmie Ovwasa.

'SK' is a soul stirring track that brings attention to self awareness, elevation over poverty and depression, becoming more intuitive and vibrating on higher level which Temmie dropping a few rap verse 'for the culture.'

Sammy Davids - 'Good Love'

Sammy Davids comes through with his latest release titled, 'Good Love.'

The singer who popped up on our radar last year with his single, 'Feelings' is back with this new groovy one where he invites his interest to come 'whine for him.'