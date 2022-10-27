Details: As reported by chart news platform @Chartdata on Wednesday, 26th October 2022 via their Twitter account, Tems' 'Free Mind' is eligible for a Gold Certification haven sold 500,000 copies in the United States.
Tems' 'Free Mind' receives RIAA Gold certification
Nigerian international Tems is set to receive an RIAA gold certification for her single 'Free Mind'.
The certification will be Tems' first solo certification after getting platinum plaques with Wizkid's 'Essence' and Future's 'Wait For U'.
'Free Mind' released in 2020 as one of the singles on Tems' 'If Orange was a Place' EP has performed impressively in the United States and has spent 14 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at Number 46.
Tems joins CKay, Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid as Afrobeats artists with solo RIAA certifications.
Davido's 'Fall' and Burna Boy's 'YE' are certified gold by the RIAA while CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' and Wizkid's 'Essence' is certified X2 platinum.
