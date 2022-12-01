Details: Tems' 'Free Mind' is the 68th most streamed song on Apple Music in the Unites States in 2022.
Tems' 'Free Mind' among the top 100 most streamed songs on US Apple Music in 2022
On Tuesday, 29th November 2022, Apple Music released the list of the top songs and albums for 2022, and 'Free Mind' Nigerian international sensation Tems is amongst the most streamed songs on Apple Music US.
Tems also appears on the most streamed song on Apple Music US courtesy of her part on Future's 'Wait For U' feat Drake.
Kodak Black - 'Super Gremlin' - 2
Black Bunny - 'Me Porto Bonito' - 3
Gunna & Future feat Young Thug - 'Pushing P - 4
Harry Styles - 'As It Was' - 5
Bad Bunny - 'Titi Me Pregunto' - 6
Jack Harlow - 'First Class' - 7
Lil Baby - 'In A Minute' - 8
Drake feat 21 Savage & Project Pat - 'Knife Talk' - 9
Adele - 'Easy On Me' - 10
