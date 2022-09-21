Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Tems' 'Free Mind' leads the Nigerian entries after climbing up 4 places from NO.56 to NO.52 and extending its run on the chart to 9 weeks.

Following behind is Burna Boy's hit single 'Last Last' which slightly dipped from NO.53 to NO.54 in a run that has entered its 10th week.

Rema's 'Calm Down' remix on which he features famous Pop star Selena Gomez suffers a slight slump as it fell from NO.91 to NO.92 in its second week on the chart.

US Afrobeats Chart: On the US Afrobeats Chart, Rema's 'Calm Down' remix extends its run at number one to three weeks.