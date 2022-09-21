RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

In the latest issue of Billboard Hot 100, the Nigerian trio of Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema have remained on the chart.

Details: On the chart week dated September 24th, 2022, Burna Boy's 'Last Last', Tems' 'Free Mind', and Rema's 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez have all remained on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tems' 'Free Mind' leads the Nigerian entries after climbing up 4 places from NO.56 to NO.52 and extending its run on the chart to 9 weeks.

Following behind is Burna Boy's hit single 'Last Last' which slightly dipped from NO.53 to NO.54 in a run that has entered its 10th week.

Rema's 'Calm Down' remix on which he features famous Pop star Selena Gomez suffers a slight slump as it fell from NO.91 to NO.92 in its second week on the chart.

US Afrobeats Chart: On the US Afrobeats Chart, Rema's 'Calm Down' remix extends its run at number one to three weeks.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' holds the NO.2 spot while Tems' 'Free Mind' comes in at NO.3. Wizkid's 'Essence' remix takes the NO.4 spot while CKay's 'Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)' rounds up the top 5.

