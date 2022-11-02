RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems, Burna Boy, and Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

In the latest issue of Billboard Hot 100, the Nigerian entries of Tems' 'Free Mind', Burna Boy's 'Last Last', and Rema's 'Calm Down' extends their run on the chart.

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema
Details: In the Billboard Hot 100 chart week dated November 5, 2022, the Nigerian entries continue to appear on the chart even as they descend towards the lower end of the chart.

Leading the Nigerian entries this week is Tems' 'Free Mind' which moves down five places to NO. 75. The single which recently received a Gold Certification from the RIAA enters its 15th week on the chart peaking at NO. 46.

Burna Boy's smash hit 'Last Last' extends its stay on the chart to 16 weeks with a NO. 83 position this week which is 10 places from its position last week.

Rema's 'Calm Down' remix feat. Selena Gomez moves up 3 places to NO. 86 which takes its run to 8 weeks on the chart.

Billboard Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' continues to top the chart for the 9th week as it enters its 32nd week on the chart.

Tems' 'Free Mind' moves up to NO. 2, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' moves down to NO. 3, Wizkid's 'Essence' retains the NO. 4 spot, while Oxlade's 'Kulosa' retains the NO. 5 spot to round up the top 5.

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' enters its 32nd week on the chart as it retains the NO. 6 spot, Fireboy's 'Peru' also enters its 32nd week on the chart remaining at N0. 7, Tems' 'Higher' moves up to NO. 8 while Kizz Daniel and EMPIRE's 'Cough' moves down to NO. 9, and Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' closes out the top 10.

