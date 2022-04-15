Temmie Ovwasa cut ties with mother over 's*xual abuse' by stepfather

To buttress her resolve, the singer also vowed never to attend her mother's funeral over her decision to side with her stepfather.

Temmie, who's on the verge of releasing her new project, took to Twitter on Thursday, April 15, 2022, to recount her ordeal in the hands of her mother's husband.

According to her, she suffered the first abuse when she was 11 years old and it continued for the next six years.

Temmie revealed that her stepfather documented the act in his diary and her mother failed to take any action even after stumbling on it.

The artiste said the incident plunged her into a mental health crisis.

Her tweet read, "I’ve always wanted to tell this story but I’ve been waiting for my Mother to die because I didn’t want her to bear the shame of it but it’s 2022 angels, and in the spirit of releasing my new project where I talk about some of my experiences, I’ll be sharing this to start off.

"I was sexually abused by my step father from age 11 to 17, he groped me, and wrote about it in his dairy which my mother found, My first experience with being called mentally unstable after sharing a story was with my mother (which is why you stupid internet trolls don’t faze me).

After my Mother found out she said it was “just an*l”, according to his dairy, Meaning that it wasn’t such a big deal since I wasn’t “penetrated”, I know through and through what a predator looks like, thinks like, I know they never believe they’ve done anything wrong.

"This started a cycle in my life, of people calling me mentally unstable, mad, depressed because I was actually, I cut myself for years, in and out of psychosis and you know the best part, Everytime I had an opinion about what her husband did, My mother would say it’s psychosis."

Temmie however, said she doesn't harbour any hatred for her mother because the societal system offers women in her situation little alternatives.

She continued, “My mother is a pastor and she believes deep in her heart, she’s a good person, I love her to bits.

“But I don’t trust the woman that birthed me, She has stayed with her husband even despite the fact that I have not returned home for almost 10 years, Oluwa Yemisi, I love you, but your other children will bury you, I will not be at your funeral.

“And the reason I don’t necessarily hate her is, I know the system gives women like her nothing, she is nothing without her husband. I see women like her everyday, risking their peace for no good men, but A child is too big a price to pay for a man who isn’t shit."

Recall that the singer caused quite a stir sometime in 2019 when she lent her voice to a rape conversation on social media.

Temmie had tweeted that, “even if a rape allegation turned out to be untrue if a lady said she was raped she was raped.”