Artist: Tekno
Tekno returns with new single 'Pay'
Afrobeats maestro Tekno has returned with a new single he calls 'Pay'.
Read Also
Song Title: Pay
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: October 7th, 2022
Producer: Kulture, Tekno
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 27 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Cartel/PWRS
Details/Takeaway: Multi-talented artist Tekno has finally jumped on the Amapiano sound and it's a soothing single that combines his simple and catchy lyrics for a sensational tune.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Supaakos drops new single 'Take You Home'
Black Sheriff speaks on being a villain and going solo on his debut album
Edidion drops new sensational tune 'Concentration'
Rexxie taps Naira Marley & Skiibii for new single 'Abracadabra'
"She threatened me with a knife and told me to open my phone" —Singer Lojay shares domestic abuse experience
J Martins returns with new EP 'Love Me More'
Tekno returns with new single 'Pay'
Blaqbonez returns with new single 'Back In Uni'
New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Joeboy, Blaqbonez, Tekno, Black Sherif and others
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox