Artist: Tekno
Song Title: Sudden
Genre: Afro-Pop, Hi-Life
Album: TBA
Date of release: May 1, 2020
Label: Universal Music
Producer: Spax
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: This is Tekno’s second single of 2020.
You can listen to it below;
Artist: Tekno
Song Title: Sudden
Genre: Afro-Pop, Hi-Life
Album: TBA
Date of release: May 1, 2020
Label: Universal Music
Producer: Spax
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: This is Tekno’s second single of 2020.
You can listen to it below;
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
WhatsApp: +2349055172167
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng