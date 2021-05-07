Tekno features Mafikizolo on 'Enjoy (Remix)'

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

A video for the song was shot in Ikeja, Lagos by Nigerian cinematographer Clarence Peters and styled by Uduak Betiku.

Afropop singer, songwriter and producer, Tekno has dropped the remix to his hit single, “Enjoy” featuring South African duo, Mafikizolo.

A video for the song was shot in Ikeja, Lagos by Nigerian cinematographer Clarence Peters and styled by Uduak Betiku. It is a colourful and enjoyable video which demonstrates beauty and fashion, while leaning into that spirit of celebration.

This release follows his recent album release “Old Romance” which includes the original “Enjoy” track which has had 1900 + spins on radio and reached over 1 million streams on Spotify and Boomplay with 7 million views and counting on YouTube.

You can watch the video below;

